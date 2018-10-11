The ABC sitcom black-ish will be celebrating its 100th episode with a tribute to Prince. The series, which explores issues around race and class in the United States and how it applies to African-American families, is a hit that’s now in its fifth season. The episode’s date hasn’t officially been announced, but the 100th episode […]
Bob Mould has just released his new single “Sunshine Rock” with the announcement of his upcoming album and tour. The album, also called Sunshine Rock, will be released on Feb. 8 with an international tour starting shortly after on the 14th. Sunshine Rock is the first album Mould has released since Patch the Sky in 2016. […]
Photos have leaked of the Timberwolves’ new purple and black Prince-inspired uniforms. The uniform includes a black jersey and shorts with purple lettering reminiscent of the font on the Purple Rain album cover. The uniform is part of the City Edition series, which the NBA launched last year in partnership with Nike. The City Edition uniforms, worn only […]
During my high school graduation rehearsal, when the rest of my classmates were hung over from their celebratory partying the night before, I was sitting quietly crafting an e-mail to my favorite English teacher, Ms. Dara Bishop. In the e-mail, I was trying to explain the importance of Forever, a state of being coined by […]
deM atlaS is not a newcomer, but he just made a debut. On October 19th, the Rhymesayers rapper (also known as Josh Turner) released his first full-length album, Bad Actress. Currently, the Minnesotan artist is on tour with Atmosphere, an experience that he describes as a “roll of the dice” — every night is different. The tour has […]
Back in early August, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats performed an eight-song MicroShow for fans of The Current at the Turf Club; an audience just one-seventh the size of their sold-out Palace Theatre gig the night before. Before playing “A Little Honey,” Rateliff told the MicroShow audience that they had been filming a music video […]
Corey Sweeter has seen his favorite band, the Foo Fighters, perform in concert seven times. He is seeing them again tonight, although this time feels different, because Xcel Energy Center asked him to design a poster for the show. Sweeter is a freelance graphic artist from the Twin Cities, who has designed for a variety […]
In early 2017, Jackson, Minnesota (pop. 3,299) welcomed the rebranding of local cafe Coffee Choices as Ellefson Coffee Co., co-owned by none other than David Ellefson, co-founder of metal band Megadeth and a native of the town. Ellefson’s coffee is available at various retail locations across Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida and Texas. […]
Micheal “Eyedea” Larsen left before us, at the height of his career as a rapper best-known as one half of Eyedea and Abilities. In the nearly eight years since, there have been countless tributes to Eyedea all over the country ranging from huge events like a tribute show at First Ave in 2015 to the documentary about his […]
Black Friday may be an opportune time to get a head start on holiday shopping — but it’s also ideal for picking up exclusive vinyl releases. OutKast, Soul Asylum, Sting/Shaggy, Weezer, the Smashing Pumpkins, and more are releasing exclusive records on Nov. 23 for Record Store Day’s annual Black Friday event. Soul Asylum is releasing The […]