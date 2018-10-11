Local Current Blog

‘Black-ish’ to pay tribute to Prince with 100th episode

The ABC sitcom black-ish will be celebrating its 100th episode with a tribute to Prince. The series, which explores issues around race and class in the United States and how it applies to African-American families, is a hit that’s now in its fifth season. The episode’s date hasn’t officially been announced, but the 100th episode […]

Minnesota Timberwolves to honor Prince with special uniforms inspired by ‘Purple Rain’

Photos have leaked of the Timberwolves’ new purple and black Prince-inspired uniforms. The uniform includes a black jersey and shorts with purple lettering reminiscent of the font on the Purple Rain album cover. The uniform is part of the City Edition series, which the NBA launched last year in partnership with Nike. The City Edition uniforms, worn only […]

Jackson, Minnesota celebrates Megadeth co-founder, and native son, with David Ellefson Day

In early 2017, Jackson, Minnesota (pop. 3,299) welcomed the rebranding of local cafe Coffee Choices as Ellefson Coffee Co., co-owned by none other than David Ellefson, co-founder of metal band Megadeth and a native of the town. Ellefson’s coffee is available at various retail locations across Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida and Texas. […]

