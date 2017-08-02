Not only can you hear from Now, Now for the first time in years, you can see them, too. Live at the Minnesota State Fair, they’ll open for Phantogram and Lucius on Saturday. On your phone, computer, or any other device with YouTube access, you can watch the band walk among Joshua trees in “SGL.” […]
Well, Audrey and Charlie picked the right night to go to the roadhouse. Or…did they? On the up side, they got to see Eddie Vedder, introduced as “Edward Louis Severson.” That’s the real name of the Pearl Jam frontman, which probably means the guy up there singing “Out of Sand” was the genuine article. That […]
“I don’t play that much, and I don’t go out of town. I don’t like having a manager. I wouldn’t mind having wardrobe and makeup.” Curtiss A paused. He was midway through a costume change backstage at the Minnesota State Fair — to be precise, in the broom closet at the Ramberg Senior Center. After […]
Taylor Swift has just announced her new album: Reputation, out Nov. 10. The album cover has Swift’s name printed in various fonts inspired by newspaper mastheads, presumably as a comment on how much she’s been in the news for various reasons. I immediately started thinking of other album covers that drew on newspapers for design inspiration […]
In yet another complex, tortured episode of the Twin Peaks revival, David Lynch took time for a couple of tender moments. One was sad, the other was happy — for the moment. The episode was dedicated to Margaret Lanterman, the proper name of the character better known as “the Log Lady” due to her preferred companion. […]
The Minneapolis Armory, set to open as an event and concert venue under the commonsense name The Armory, has announced its first music shows as a re-opened venue. Electronic group Above & Beyond will perform at a “large scale New Year’s Eve event.” A series of shows with the Club Nomadic brand around the upcoming […]
I’ve been away on vacation. Where? Well, let’s just call it “the Black Lodge.” (Okay, it was Madeline Island.) What did I miss on Twin Peaks? A lot. Three episodes have aired since my last recap. I won’t detail everything that’s happened, but here are some of the major developments as the season closes in on […]
Happy birthday to me! A few years ago, I made a playlist of every song that’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 on my birthday and ranked them in order of awesomeness. I’ve listened to that playlist every birthday since, and I’ve revised my thoughts on where some of these songs should stand on the list. […]
Soul artist Sonny Knight may have been from St. Paul, but in the first line of his 2014 album I’m Still Here, he shouts out historic Powderhorn hang Matt’s Bar. With “Juicy Lucy,” he references both a love interest and the restaurant’s signature, cheese-filled burger. Not only did Matt’s know about the song; they added it […]
It’s 11:30 a.m., and Ben Vanden Boogaard has already spent six hours in a coffee shop. From 5-11, he worked as a barista, making drinks behind the counter. But after his shift, he headed to another cafe, having agreed to tell me about his other line of work: music. Vanden Boogaard is an artist at […]