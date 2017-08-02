Local Current Blog

Archives: Feature

Now, Now wander the desert in their video for “SGL”

Not only can you hear from Now, Now for the first time in years, you can see them, too. Live at the Minnesota State Fair, they’ll open for Phantogram and Lucius on Saturday. On your phone, computer, or any other device with YouTube access, you can watch the band walk among Joshua trees in “SGL.” […]

Read More

‘Twin Peaks’ episode 15 recap: Is that you, David?

In yet another complex, tortured episode of the Twin Peaks revival, David Lynch took time for a couple of tender moments. One was sad, the other was happy — for the moment. The episode was dedicated to Margaret Lanterman, the proper name of the character better known as “the Log Lady” due to her preferred companion. […]

Read More

Re-opened Armory in Minneapolis announces first music shows

The Minneapolis Armory, set to open as an event and concert venue under the commonsense name The Armory, has announced its first music shows as a re-opened venue. Electronic group Above & Beyond will perform at a “large scale New Year’s Eve event.” A series of shows with the Club Nomadic brand around the upcoming […]

Read More

Sonny Knight and his ‘Juicy Lucy’ live on at Matt’s Bar

Soul artist Sonny Knight may have been from St. Paul, but in the first line of his 2014 album I’m Still Here, he shouts out historic Powderhorn hang Matt’s Bar. With “Juicy Lucy,” he references both a love interest and the restaurant’s signature, cheese-filled burger. Not only did Matt’s know about the song; they added it […]

Read More