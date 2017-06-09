Ace Da Animal, “The Flow” Ace Da Animal emulates classic rap in “The Flow,” shot by Minnesota videographers M&A Production. After meeting legendary MC Rakim, he felt inspired to jump on this @BAYWATERMUSIC beat. Maple & Beech, “Wedding Season” Fun pop/rock group Maple & Beech perform their “ode to aging,” “Wedding Season,” live at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis. […]
Sheila E., “Funky National Anthem: Message 2 America” “You think you can make a difference?” a villain asks Sheila E. in an interrogation room. “You’re just a dame.” In response, she telepathically turns on screens around the room, and soon, she’s leading a parade and her own rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” “Funky National Anthem” is […]
Lulu’s Playground, “Late For A Date” Lulu’s Playground are Adam Meckler (trumpet), Cory Grossman (cello), Steven Hobert (accordion), and Ben Abrahamson (guitar), and they know how to have fun. Recently, the quartet rode a four-person surrey around Como Park while playing “Late For A Date” from Shadow Voices. Glitteratti, “Ask the Mrs.” A little public dancing never […]
Ced Linus, “Skyline (feat. Jennie Lawless)” Cute kids (aka Ced Linus’s nephews), bright horns, and a hook featuring Jennie Lawless of Warehouse Eyes: this Summer Sessions track from rapper Ced Linus is a breath of fresh air. 26 BATS!, “Teriyaki Sundress” 26 BATS! share more danceable and complex music with their “Teriyaki Sundress,” a burst of sound and […]
Actual Wolf, “Baby Please” First Baby Driver, now “Baby Please.” Like the Simon & Garfunkel song, this Actual Wolf single sounds like it could be from the turn of the ’70s, given its gorgeous vocal layers over unhurried electric guitars and tambourine. As the starring heisters prove in this Erik Nelson-directed “road story,” the song also makes […]
Greg Grease, “Migraine” Greg Grease is an unconventional doctor in “Migraine,” a great wub&B track produced by Psymun, Grease, and his ZULUZULUU bandmate Trelly Mo (who guests in the video). Alan De Leon Taverna directs. Reflectivore, “Ticonderoga” Duluth band Reflectivore will play the Bayfront Festival Park with Cloud Cult on July 22. Before that date, check out their new […]
Taylor J, “Five Times” Taylor J takes over the Uptown Five Guys with rich videography by @13TwentyThree. The polished track is one of 12 on Who Would’ve Thought, the rapper’s debut album, out since June. C.M.J. feat. Cappie, “Wilted Hopes” Andre Mariette sounds like he’s nodding to Mura Masa on this steel-drum-saturated beat, which C.M.J. scooped up for […]
EL.i.BE, “Balance (feat. O-Lay)” “I might get lit up if I swerve,” rapper EL.i.BE acknowledges, dreading a “sequel of Philando” at an impending traffic stop. While he and O-Lay share their rhymes, dancers Peace and Nteranya perform intense moves in this film by Benji Cooper. Nick Jordan, “Petty” Soul/R&B artist Nick Jordan brings viewers to paradise in the video for […]
A Minneapolis edition of Friday Fire Cypher kicked off over Soundset weekend with Sway Calloway. Sway in the Morning broadcasted live from Icehouse, with a rap relay featuring some of your favorite locals including BDotCroc, Juice Lord, Kaleem The Dream, and many more. “Is he a hyena?” Sway asked the crowd, using his signature term […]
The Cactus Blossoms, “Mississippi” Fresh off their performance on Showtime’s new season of Twin Peaks, Minnesotan brothers the Cactus Blossoms float in the velvety, cold waters of the Mississippi. Directed by Sarah Jean Shervin. Nobody Kid, “First Transmission” Chris Koza’s new project Nobody Kid sees him exploring synthpop territory, prying bouncy hooks into truly clever songs. Kate Casanova, a […]