Local Current Blog

Archives: History

Jay’s Longhorn Bar opened 40 years ago today

Jay’s Longhorn Bar was only open for a few years in downtown Minneapolis, but during that time it became the center of a booming punk and independent rock scene. “It was a little bit like CBGB with Cheers mixed into it,” remembered regular Sharon Samuels. Not only did local legends like Hüsker Dü and Curtiss A and […]

Read More

A brief history of Paisley Park’s Celebrations

When Prince lovers from around the world descend on Chanhassen next week to attend the four-day Celebration 2017, it will be at least the fourth time that such an event has been held at Paisley Park. Which may come as a surprise for those who were only passively following Prince’s career in his post-Warner Bros. […]

Read More