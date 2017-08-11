Local Current Blog

Archives: Interns

Stories by our Local Current interns.

How to be an eco-friendlier music consumer

Your prized Bob Dylan vinyl suffers a fatal scratch. You clean out your childhood closet and uncover all your NSYNC and Hanson CDs. Before you toss them, here’s one thing to consider: Mother Nature doesn’t want your music junk, either. The EPA has estimated that 100,000 pounds of CDs become unwanted by consumers each month […]

Read More

Where can you watch Prince’s five officially released movies?

There’s no doubt Prince is best known for his contributions to the music industry, but there’s another side to his career. While Prince released countless music videos, filmed many of his live concerts and composed music for TV shows and movies, he also did some acting of his own, guest-starring in a couple of shows […]

Read More

From a Frogtown song to a jazz lab, St. Paul musical projects among Knight Arts Challenge finalists

The Knight Foundation has announced the finalists for the fourth annual Knight Arts Challenge. In 2017, the foundation is granting $7.8 million to arts projects in each of four cities: Akron, Ohio; Detroit; Miami; and Saint Paul. The wide range of Minnesota finalists include the Warming House, Penumbra Theatre, and the Frogtown Neighborhood Association. Some […]

Read More

Mall of America at 25: Ten memorable music moments

A shopping and entertainment destination for many people across the country, the Mall of America has also been a stopping point for many famous musicians. The shopping supercenter has also been home to a number of exhibits spotlighting music in Minnesota and beyond. Now, as the country’s biggest mall celebrates its 25th anniversary, we’re taking […]

Read More