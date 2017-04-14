Local Current Blog

Archives: Interview

Dan Wilson on new album ‘Re-Covered,’ songwriting for Semisonic

Dan Wilson makes many things for many people. He fronts Semisonic, the Minnesota-based band that scored ’90s fandom with “Closing Time.” He has written songs with dozens of musicians, from edgy pop artists (Phantogram, K.Flay) to country greats (Dixie Chicks, Chris Stapleton) to mainstreamers whose albums your mom tracked down at Target (Adele, Taylor Swift). He’s a producer and a […]

Read More

International Prince fans describe their first trip to Minneapolis

Celebration 2017, a four-day event at Paisley Park last April, drew plenty of Minneapolitans to Prince’s home. That said, most of the long weekenders hailed not from the Twin Cities or outstate Minnesota, but from far-flung states and even other continents. Such was the case of Belgians Stijn Vandeputte and François Vidal, plus their Italian/Brazilian friend Nicola […]

Read More

Toki Wright embraces a new identity as Mamadu

In addition to his regular roles running the multimedia music company Soul Tools Entertainment, hosting KFAI’s Saturday-night show of the same name, writing articles for Insight News, and serving as the department head of the hip-hop program at McNally Smith College of Music, Toki Wright has spent significant time touring the world as an official […]

Read More