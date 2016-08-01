When Local Current reached out with a DJ in Residence offer, I was inclined to say yes immediately. I’m pretty sure I had a response of “hell yeah” drafted up and ready to send within ten seconds. But, being a person who tends to rush into things, I decided to take at least a few minutes […]
Now in its second year, Local Current’s DJ in Residence program is an opportunity for The Current to invite local musicians to take over our all-Minnesota music stream and share their favorite stories and music from the local music scene. So far, Local Current’s DJ in Residence roster has included Eric Mayson, Kerry Alexander (Bad […]
Dear Sean Anonymous, It’s me, Mina Moore: your friend and Local Current Resident DJ predecessor! You’ve by now accepted your invitation to host every Friday from noon until six for the beautiful autumn month also known as October. If you’re reading this, you are in what was my beloved editing suite for the last five […]
I’ve always been really into music my entire life, and as long as I can remember I’ve been on the lookout for new bands to obsess over. I never really was into my local music scene back in NY because I lived in an area where it was super rare to even find local bands. […]