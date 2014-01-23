Friday, June 13 Stone Arch Bridge Festival Kick-Off Water Power Park, Minneapolis 6 p.m., free, all ages Country and roots aficionados the Cactus Blossoms, Frankie Lee, and Mike Munson perform down at Water Power Park to help kick off the three-day Stone Arch Bridge Festival, which will bring over a 100 musicians and 250 visual […]
Thursday, June 5 #MPLS Album-Release Show Fine Line Music Café, Minneapolis 7:30 p.m., $10 adv/$15 door, 18+ With a little funk, a little R&B, a little rock, and a lot of influence from the founders of the Minneapolis Sound, #MPLS offer a fresh take on soulful party music on their debut album, HELLO. Sample the […]
Thursday, May 8 The Mischke Road Show: American Music Revue O’Gara’s, St. Paul 7 p.m., $10, 21+ With the launch of his new podcast just around the corner (The Mischke Road Show launches this Monday, May 12), longtime radio host, artist, musician and writer T.D. Mischke is throwing a big party and will perform some […]
Thursday, April 24 Mid West Music Fest 2014 Various venues, Winona 5 p.m., $20/day, age restrictions vary Winona kicks off its fifth annual Mid West Music Fest (read recaps of 2012 and 2013) with shows in venues throughout the city. Highlights from the first night include folk-bluesmen Charlie Parr and Mike Munson at the Historic […]
Thursday, April 17 Mike Munson 331 Club, Minneapolis 9:30 p.m., free, 21+ Charlie Parr fans would do well to check out Winona songwriter Mike Munson, who relies on fairly simple elements—his booming, soulful voice is only accompanied by a little emotive slide guitar playing—to create an old-school blues sound. He’ll be joined at the 331 […]
Friday, March 21 Johnny Questionmark Album-Release Show Triple Rock Social Club, Minneapolis 8 p.m., $7 adv/$10 door, 18+ Johnny Questionmark combines hip-hop with a hard rock sensibility on his new album, Falling in Like. He’ll be joined at this release show by PLC, Out of Bounds, MC Rentz, Professor Fresh, and Imperious Rex. Apollo Quad […]
Thursday, February 13 Tax Tips for Artists and Music Professionals North Regional Library, Minneapolis 6:30 p.m., free, all ages Not a music event, per se, but certainly of interest to those working in the music scene, this free workshop sponsored by the Minnesota Music Coalition and the new community organizing group Music Mafia will offer […]
Thursday, February 6 Commanders Handsome Loring Pasta Bar, Minneapolis 9:30 p.m., $5, 21+ Solid Gold frontman Zach Coulter and Doomtree MC and producer Cecil Otter team up for new collaboration that they describe as “beat heavy casual landscapes.” See how casual those landscapes can get tonight at the Loring Pasta Bar when they help to […]
Thursday, January 30 First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2013 First Avenue, Minneapolis 7 p.m., $7, 18+ This annual tradition rounds up some of the best and brightest to emerge in the previous 12 months for a First Ave-curated showcase. Read Jay Gabler’s rundown of all seven acts playing this year, and see below for […]
Thursday, January 23 Low Fitger’s Brewhouse, Duluth 10 p.m., free, 21+ We’ve arrived at week two in Low’s quest to perform every song from their discography over the course of seven weeks in the intimate confines of Duluth’s Fitger’s Brewhouse. Each week the band draws new songs out of a hat and puts together a […]