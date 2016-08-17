Local Current Blog

Archives: New Music

Song premiere: Dua nails their ‘First Take’

Some “making of” stories are more significant than the next. On the less captivating side, there are the songs that take steady work, their authors adjusting minute details at every turn. And then there’s “First Take” by local artist Dua, featuring a beat by Ness Nite compatriot Mike Frey. Dua has been creating art for […]

Allan Kingdom remixes Lil Yachty’s “Minnesota,” teases new album

Lil Yachty is from nowhere near the Midwest — the “bubblegum trap” star hails from Atlanta — but he’s basically a hometown sweetheart thanks to his song “Minnesota.” Today, St. Paul’s Allan Kingdom dropped a remix of our state’s eponymous song, laying throaty raps over the plinky beat and shouting out Purple Rain. The first lines? “I been […]

Hippo Campus announce new album, two Mainroom shows

At long last, Hippo Campus have announced their debut full-length album. Landmark will be released Feb. 24, and a first song — “Boyish” — has already been released, with a new video added today. In tandem with the album news, the band announced a pair of headlining shows at First Avenue’s Mainroom, on March 11 and […]

Sheila E announces benefit show on October 23 at Orchestra Hall

Legendary drummer and Prince collaborator Sheila E visited the Sabanthi Community Center in South Minneapolis this morning (the very same building where Prince attended Central High School in the 1970s) to announce the “Purple Philanthropy Sheila E. Benefit Concert,” happening October 23 at Orchestra Hall. When plans were being solidified for the October 13 Prince […]

All of the songs sampled on Bon Iver’s ’22, A Million’

Many aspects of Bon Iver’s new album 22, A Million were discussed in detail at a press conference in downtown Eau Claire on Friday night, but one thing that kept coming up again and again was how many different artists inspired Justin Vernon during the creation of this record. Evidence of those inspirations can literally […]

Artist to Watch: Fraea

On Saturday, August 20, the Local Show’s Artists to Watch event will feature 10 of my favorite up-and-coming acts in Minnesota performing across two stages at the Cedar Cultural Center. As we gear up for the showcase, you’ll be hearing from the performers in segments on the Local Show and here on the Local Current Blog. Going to a […]

