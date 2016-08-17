After teasing a “big surprise” and sharing many never-before-seen family photos on her social media accounts, Tyka Nelson is marking the 59th anniversary of the birth of her brother, Prince Rogers Nelson, today by releasing a new song and video in tribute to him. Titled “End of the Road,” the song takes the listener through […]
The Monks, a blistering and unapologetically bizarre punk band made up of a group of former GIs from the American Midwest, spent most of their short mid-1960s career gigging around the same clubs in Germany as the Beatles. They cut a record, spent some more time in the studio recording never-to-be-released material, and then returned home […]
Some “making of” stories are more significant than the next. On the less captivating side, there are the songs that take steady work, their authors adjusting minute details at every turn. And then there’s “First Take” by local artist Dua, featuring a beat by Ness Nite compatriot Mike Frey. Dua has been creating art for […]
Lil Yachty is from nowhere near the Midwest — the “bubblegum trap” star hails from Atlanta — but he’s basically a hometown sweetheart thanks to his song “Minnesota.” Today, St. Paul’s Allan Kingdom dropped a remix of our state’s eponymous song, laying throaty raps over the plinky beat and shouting out Purple Rain. The first lines? “I been […]
At long last, Hippo Campus have announced their debut full-length album. Landmark will be released Feb. 24, and a first song — “Boyish” — has already been released, with a new video added today. In tandem with the album news, the band announced a pair of headlining shows at First Avenue’s Mainroom, on March 11 and […]
Fresh off performing with the Revolution at their three sold-out First Avenue reunion shows and stopping by to record a session for the Local Show at the Minnesota State Fair, André Cymone will release a new four-song EP titled Black Man in America this Friday, September 30. Careful listeners of the Local Show may already […]
Legendary drummer and Prince collaborator Sheila E visited the Sabanthi Community Center in South Minneapolis this morning (the very same building where Prince attended Central High School in the 1970s) to announce the “Purple Philanthropy Sheila E. Benefit Concert,” happening October 23 at Orchestra Hall. When plans were being solidified for the October 13 Prince […]
22, A Million is an album that did not come easy for Justin Vernon, the self-described “maker” of the latest work from Bon Iver. When the relentless promotion, touring, and general hoopla surrounding the band’s last album, 2011’s Grammy-winning Bon Iver, Bon Iver, finally died down, Vernon found himself burnt out and paralyzed by anxieties. […]
Many aspects of Bon Iver’s new album 22, A Million were discussed in detail at a press conference in downtown Eau Claire on Friday night, but one thing that kept coming up again and again was how many different artists inspired Justin Vernon during the creation of this record. Evidence of those inspirations can literally […]
On Saturday, August 20, the Local Show’s Artists to Watch event will feature 10 of my favorite up-and-coming acts in Minnesota performing across two stages at the Cedar Cultural Center. As we gear up for the showcase, you’ll be hearing from the performers in segments on the Local Show and here on the Local Current Blog. Going to a […]