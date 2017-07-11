Local Current Blog

Archives: News

Corbin to release ‘MOURN’ before upcoming tour

Since thestand4rd exploded a few years ago, winning young hearts in their hometown and on the coasts, its four members have spent varying amounts of time in the public eye. Allan Kingdom is often on Twitter, keeping up the hype around his albums Northern Lights and Lines. Psymun pops up with projects now and then, sharing work with artists from Dizzy […]

Sherman Alexie mourns Prince in noble new poem

You may know Sherman Alexie wrote The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian and The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven. You may know he’s the most renowned Native American author of our time (but he’s not your model minority). However, you may not be familiar with this trait of Alexie’s: an abiding […]

Bruce Springsteen is heading to Broadway, with music and memories

That’s right: the Boss is heading to Broadway. Bruce Springsteen has announced an eight-week run at the Walter Kerr Theater on Broadway, which seats just under 1,000. The show, titled Springsteen on Broadway, begins previews on Oct. 3 and officially opens on Oct. 12, running through Nov. 26. “I chose Broadway for this project because it […]

André Cymone to play free show at FLOW Northside Arts Crawl

Minneapolis music great André Cymone is booked to play a much-anticipated solo show this Friday, July 28 at the Turf Club. He’s now added another weekend performance: a free show at the FLOW Northside Arts Crawl. Cymone’s performance will take place at 5:45 p.m. this Saturday, July 29 at North High Field, 1801 Fremont Ave. […]

Four-sevenths of Doomtree debut new group, Shredders

This morning, Sims, P.O.S, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger of Doomtree unveiled Shredders, a new side project already complete with merch and a self-titled EP. Not to worry, Lazerbeak writes on the crew’s website — this is not the end of Doomtree. But it is a cool project that fans of the OG crew should appreciate. Since […]

