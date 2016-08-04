Anti-art. Unorthodox. Avant-garde. These words apply to not one but two parties in today’s headline: Dada films and Marijuana Deathsquads, the Twin Cities noise supergroup helmed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson. Given their commonalities, Dada and Deathsquads make perfect bedfellows in tonight’s Walker Art Center event, “Sound for Silents: Film & Music on the […]
How to plan for a music festival that delights in the spontaneous? Therein lies the question for those headed to Eaux Claires Troix this weekend. Since debuting in 2015, the Wisconsin festival has been all about surprises, so thorough scheduling might seem silly. But you will need logistics to get there. And for the artists you don’t want […]
“Gucci Mane is playing Atmosphere’s festival, and it doesn’t even feel weird at this point,” Stereogum wrote about Soundset’s 2017 line-up, and that about sums it up. This Memorial Weekend as every Memorial Weekend for the last ten years, Soundset will bring monumental artists to Minnesota (at the State Fairgrounds for the second year running). […]
Hippo Campus are poised to make a big splash on the national music scene with their debut full-length album, landmark, which comes out Friday, Feb. 24. In anticipation of the record’s release, Hippo Campus performed a full album preview at Minneapolis club Icehouse on Feb. 7. Nearly 200 lucky guests filled the room to get […]
New Year’s Eve is only a few days away, but with the overload of celebrity deaths, tumultuous political climate, and the recent holidays, many have already started reflecting on the last year. If your 2016 needed more dancing, celebration, and art from incredible women — and whose didn’t? — it’s not too late to end […]
If there was one trait that most Prince shows shared — aside from musical brilliance — it was unpredictability. After the initial shock of the Xcel Energy Center tribute show line-up wore off, then, it felt almost natural to see a few puzzling names. Some recoiled at John Mayer, and Christina Aguilera’s pick mystified most (update: Mayer, Aguilera, and Anita […]
Camping and/or dorm supplies stowed in your car? Directions to Foster Farm pulled up on your phone? Bruce Hornsby cassette loaded in the tape deck? Okay, you might be saving all the preparation for the last minute. But that’s what this final pre-festival day is for, right? We’re talking about Eaux Claires 2016, the second […]
Ask music makers, aficionados, or any guest on The O.K. Show, and they’ll tell you: Music can heal. This weekend, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation celebrates both music and healing with its fourth annual HazelFest, a one-day concert featuring musicians from around Minnesota. Located in Center City, Minn., Hazelden is a hub for recovery, seeking to help people who’ve struggled […]