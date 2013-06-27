Local Current Blog

Archives: Then and Now

Then and Now: Scenes from Purple Rain

This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the release of Purple Rain, and we’ve been celebrating the iconic rock ‘n’ roll film in a big way. And while we’ve talked a lot about the actors that appear of the film—Prince, his leading lady Apollonia, his band the Revolution, and cast members like Morris Day and the Time—there’s another […]

Then and Now: The Suburbs “Love is the Law” graffiti

  Text by Andrea Swensson and Steve Cohen Research and “Now” photos by Steve Cohen Now that every address is available with a quick Google search and every concert is Instagrammed from 100 angles, it can be hard to remember a time when things weren’t so heavily documented. Even massive concerts like the Beatles’ visit […]

Then and Now: Prom Ballroom

Then and Now: Dania Hall

Then and Now: Metropolitan Stadium

