Where does a music scene begin? How do we trace it all the way back to its beginning? The local rock community that we know and love today is so vast, so active, and so well connected that it’s impossible to contain it in just one of the two Twin Cities, much less in a single venue. […]
This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the release of Purple Rain, and we’ve been celebrating the iconic rock ‘n’ roll film in a big way. And while we’ve talked a lot about the actors that appear of the film—Prince, his leading lady Apollonia, his band the Revolution, and cast members like Morris Day and the Time—there’s another […]
Text by Andrea Swensson and Steve Cohen “Now” photos by Steve Cohen Now that every address is available with a quick Google search and every concert is Instagrammed from 100 angles, it can be hard to remember a time when things weren’t so heavily documented. Even massive concerts like the Beatles’ visit to Minneapolis in […]
