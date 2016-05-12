Chastity Brown released her most recent album, Silhouette of Sirens, in May after a long recording, writing, and re-recording process. Now that it’s out, she’s shared a wealth of thoughts and art about the project, including beautiful interviews, a touching show at the Fitzgerald, and new music videos: “Carried Away” and “Wake Up.” Out today, the […]
Sometimes, your favorites get to work together. Case in point: Dessa and the team behind Hamilton, the musical that’s made theater a current event. Dessa is a rapper who brings poetry to everything she does; Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a playwright, actor, and professional nerd. When Miranda started putting together companion project The Hamilton Mixtape, […]
Video Yule Logs date back to 1966, when a New York TV station started broadcasting a fixed shot of a jolly blaze for the benefit of urban dwellers without their own fireplaces. In the Internet era, the video Yule Log has become a viral meme, with everyone from comedians to celebrity cats creating their own variations on […]
Tegan and Sara have just released a new video for their Love You to Death track “That Girl,” directed by Allister Ann and spotlighting the sisters’ life on tour this fall. Some of the video was shot at their Sept. 12 State Theatre gig, and there’s even some footage from their in-studio performance at The Current. Below, […]
If St. Paul greats are what you’re seeking, you’ve come to the right place. The storied Palace Theatre is set for an open house this Friday from 11:30-1:30 p.m. — complete with a mayoral welcome and a surprise musical guest — and local rap cornerstones Heiruspecs are celebrating a new EP called theskyisfalling as well as their […]
We in Minnesota should spend more time outside. The weather can make that difficult — as I’m writing this, it’s cold and drizzly — but it’s good for us to ditch our skyways and living rooms, making effort to spend time under the sun. In his music video for “Sagepatch Kid,” off 2016 EP The Homecoming, local rapper Tufawon sets a great […]
The Palace Theatre continues to move through its renovation process, preparing to fill a gap in St. Paul venues when it opens next year. Until then, the Palace Sessions continue (having been pioneered by Jeremy Messersmith and deM atlaS), and this time, Sarah White performs in the under-construction space. Joined by Tasha Baron (keys), Ry Dill (bass), and Blayr […]
I never thought of Icehouse as a movie theater before. But last night, when the curtains behind the venue’s stage were swept aside to reveal a mounted screen, I felt like I was sitting in a cinema. On the floor, the patient, hushed audience kept their heads tilted up, and they clapped in anticipation for the main […]
Lowertown is known as one of the Twin Cities’ most up-and-coming areas, but Black Dog is already a neighborhood mainstay. Owners Sara, Stacy and Andy Remke have called 308 Prince Street their business’s home since 1998. Even old favorites can use freshening up, though, so the Remkes recently snapped up the former Clouds in Water Zen Center space next door […]
Old buildings have the power to provoke certain feelings: an awareness of untold events, for example, and a respect for the tread of history. Wistfulness comes about, too, when the building’s been unfilled for years. Such is the case with St. Paul’s Palace Theatre, which is located on West Seventh Place in downtown St. Paul. It […]