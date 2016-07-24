You know the music that you don’t understand but you think might understand you? The lyrics that hit your brain in a Rorschach-test splatter? If not, listen to emerging artist Dua, and you will. Dua (who uses they/them pronouns) is a poet, actor, and artist who never thought they could sing. But through practice and […]
If there was such a thing as Performer of the Summer, Nick Jordan would be a Twin Cities shoo-in. Everyone from Billboard to Newsweek to New York Times podcast Still Processing is debating the candidates for this year’s Song of the Summer (which could be Calvin Harris’s “Slide,” DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” or any of the new Lorde singles), and each feature notes that […]
Some people had no idea who Dwynell Roland was when they bought tickets for Rock the Garden 2017. Some people may have heard his name in passing. But those who follow local hip-hop would’ve inched their cursor that much closer to the “Buy Tickets” button, and with good reason; Roland’s shows are pure energy. Born […]
I didn’t expect a band who count Coldplay as one of their biggest influences to charm me with their piano pop/rock. But that’s an indictment of my attitude and music culture, because while I took a listen to Kaleidoscope Effect (Jordan Goldberger on lead vocals/piano/guitar, Zack Sieger on lead guitar, Jessie Erickson on vocals/ guitar/piano, […]
Taylor Harris is Lady Lark, a pop/soul artist making her Entry debut on Monday. Her music is bouncy, playful, and slinky, cut out for the roller rink or a Mayer Hawthorne fan’s playlist; Harris is playful, too, but as Lady Lark, she ups the ante, becoming a compelling, commanding bandleader. She and her fellow songwriters, […]
You know those people you connect with immediately? You meet, you start talking, and soon, you’re laughing non-stop. You have so much in common it seems like you might’ve been following the same paths for years. That’s how I feel when I meet Nyasia. Her full name is Nyasia Arredondo, but she goes by the […]
Sometimes it feels like Midwestern musicians could do anything. Some can uplift everyone’s day no matter where they go. Some invent a new instrument with the help of a few of their friends. Or, in Catsax’s case, some take their already packed musical schedules, plus a day job or two among the three, and pile on an […]
“Let us grow,” Tufawon chants near the beginning of The Send Off’s “Freedom Seeker,” starting a conversation with the cosmos. His hungry intonation swoops into a stellar verse from Elay, and soon, Tufawon will return to spit bars and shut down the song. But first, he repeats, “Let us grow” — with a “please” this […]
Lutheran Heat, four Minneapolis-based musicians making summery garage pop, are a ton of fun. The band split their time between making music (see: their first LP, Louder From The Other Side, out today), day jobs (from dog-walking to graphic design), and hanging out in hometown favorite bars. Whatever they’re up to, they’re probably joking around — guitarist/vocalist […]
I say I don’t like surprises, but I live for twists and turns in music. Flourishes, hooks, complicated key changes—when done well, they always give me a rush. That said, many of the albums I’ve heard this year have been so run-of-the-mill. When I can predict a song’s rhymes and drum fills, I wonder at […]