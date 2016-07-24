Local Current Blog

You Need To Know: Nick Jordan, who’s seeing ‘Dividends’ this summer

If there was such a thing as Performer of the Summer, Nick Jordan would be a Twin Cities shoo-in. Everyone from Billboard to Newsweek to New York Times podcast Still Processing is debating the candidates for this year’s Song of the Summer (which could be Calvin Harris’s “Slide,” DJ Khaled’s “I’m The One,” or any of the new Lorde singles), and each feature notes that […]

You Need To Know: Lady Lark, a pop/soul star-to-be

Taylor Harris is Lady Lark, a pop/soul artist making her Entry debut on Monday. Her music is bouncy, playful, and slinky, cut out for the roller rink or a Mayer Hawthorne fan’s playlist; Harris is playful, too, but as Lady Lark, she ups the ante, becoming a compelling, commanding bandleader. She and her fellow songwriters, […]

You Need To Know: Tufawon and his love for bomba/rap fusion

“Let us grow,” Tufawon chants near the beginning of The Send Off’s “Freedom Seeker,” starting a conversation with the cosmos. His hungry intonation swoops into a stellar verse from Elay, and soon, Tufawon will return to spit bars and shut down the song. But first, he repeats, “Let us grow” — with a “please” this […]

You Need To Know: Lutheran Heat, Piñata Records’s new garage pop delight

Lutheran Heat, four Minneapolis-based musicians making summery garage pop, are a ton of fun. The band split their time between making music (see: their first LP, Louder From The Other Side, out today), day jobs (from dog-walking to graphic design), and hanging out in hometown favorite bars. Whatever they’re up to, they’re probably joking around — guitarist/vocalist […]

