“All you need is love,” reads the Beatles lyric painted on the exterior wall of the Midwest Music Museum, but it looks like more will be required: an eviction summons is currently posted to the exterior door of what was planned to be the new 400 Bar at the Mall of America. According to the Star Tribune, […]
“We’ve played in a lot of strange spaces and strange places,” said Kate Tucker, “and it’s nice to play for a bunch of faces that are looking right back at you, instead of staring out through a whiskey haze.” The Monday night show by Tucker and her band the Sons of Sweden was one of the first […]
Nashville indie band Kate Tucker and the Sons of Sweden have announced a July 28 show at the Mall of America’s new incarnation of the 400 Bar, which is now identified on TicketFly as the “400 Gallery.” The announcement indicates that the new venue will open four days earlier than previously expected; tickets are now on […]
Mall of America‘s fourth floor is temporarily home to the bass drum Ringo Starr played on The Ed Sullivan Show and John Lennon’s first pair of yellow-tinted spectacles, but the most eye-popping exhibit for many Minnesota music fans will be the sign painted on the wall across from Cantina #1: a giant blue-and-white 400 Bar logo, […]
Minneapolis rock club the 400 Bar—which shuttered in early 2013 after decades of hosting live music on the West Bank—announced today that it will be reborn as a new music venue on the fourth floor of the Mall of America. In addition to providing a 1,000-capacity space for concerts (which puts it in the same […]
It’s the bar where Golden Smog, Zuzu’s Petals, and Semisonic all began, and where Dan Wilson first debuted his big hit “Closing Time.” It’s the bar where Bonnie Raitt hung out while in the Twin Cities to record her debut album. It’s where First Ave stage manager Conrad Sverkerson kicked out his first rowdy […]