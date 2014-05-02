Local Current Blog

Tag Archive: Purple Rain

1984 was pop’s greatest year, says Rolling Stone—and Prince was the best thing about it

In a feature just published today, Rolling Stone declares 2014 the 30th anniversary of “pop’s greatest year.” 1984 was “the year that pop stood tallest,” according to several collaborators on a feature listing the 100 best songs of that year. And who stood tallest in 1984? Well, Madonna was pretty good—her “Borderline” comes in at #2. Michael Jackson? […]

Then and Now: Scenes from Purple Rain

This weekend marked the 30th anniversary of the release of Purple Rain, and we’ve been celebrating the iconic rock ‘n’ roll film in a big way. And while we’ve talked a lot about the actors that appear of the film—Prince, his leading lady Apollonia, his band the Revolution, and cast members like Morris Day and the Time—there’s another […]

Prince and 3RDEYEGIRL play surprise Paisley Park show on the eve of “Purple Rain” 30th anniversary

“30 years ago today,” acknowledged Prince with a sly smile as the artist who’s previously downplayed the occasion’s significance segued from “Let’s Go Crazy” into “Take Me with U” on Saturday night at Paisley Park. Just a week after making my first-ever visit to Paisley Park, I was again invited out to Chanhassen last night—along with 176,000 […]

What do you remember about Purple Rain?

It’s hard to believe three decades have already passed, but on July 27, 2014, Prince’s iconic Minneapolis-based film Purple Rain will turn 30 years old. We’re celebrating the rock ‘n’ roll movie with an audio documentary that will air on the Current on Sunday night, July 27, at 6 p.m., and we need your help. […]

Artist of the Month: Prince

When you live in Minnesota, trying to understand the magnitude of Prince’s accomplishment is kind of like trying to talk about the sun when you’re standing on it. Here’s a story that helped me get my mind around the extent of Prince’s musical celebrity. When Michael Jackson agreed to play a set of wildly-anticipated comeback […]

