If any experience can make you wish to sit down in a dark room, transported to distant places and times, it’s shopping at the Mall of America. The Theatres at Mall of America, a 14-screen movie theater owned and operated by the shopping center itself, has served as that sanctuary for eight years. But according to the Theatres’ Twitter […]
Video Yule Logs date back to 1966, when a New York TV station started broadcasting a fixed shot of a jolly blaze for the benefit of urban dwellers without their own fireplaces. In the Internet era, the video Yule Log has become a viral meme, with everyone from comedians to celebrity cats creating their own variations on […]
Tegan and Sara have just released a new video for their Love You to Death track “That Girl,” directed by Allister Ann and spotlighting the sisters’ life on tour this fall. Some of the video was shot at their Sept. 12 State Theatre gig, and there’s even some footage from their in-studio performance at The Current. Below, […]
Looking back at 2016, the Local Current blog team are putting together a series of features on the year’s defining trends. When we think of 2016 in local music, what sticks out? Here, Cecilia Johnson reflects on the forces behind Bon Iver’s banner year. Any good Bon Iver mythologist would tell you that debut album For Emma, […]
Good news for Andrew Broder fans: the Fog frontman has announced he’ll host a “residency for music and action” at the Turf Club in January. It’s called “Andrew Broder & People,” and although several guests have yet to be announced, the current roster lists local talent such as Kill the Vultures, Dizzy Fae, Broder/Dosh/Ylvisaker/Mark Erickson project the Cloak […]
I’ll admit: I wasn’t eager to leave the house on Saturday night. Outside, the darkness pressed in on my city block, and the air numbed any skin it could reach. But I’d planned on going to First Avenue to see Low and their holiday show, so I zipped up my jacket, pulled on my neck […]
Happy holidays! If you’re feeling like some seasonal music, The Current’s got you covered. Though we’ve been sprinkling holiday tunes into our mix all month, we’ll get more seriously festive starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 — when we go all-holiday on The Current, through Dec. 25. But wait! There’s more. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 17, […]
“I think seats at Mickey’s Diner around 1 a.m. are going to hard to come by,” said St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman from the stage of the Palace Theatre this afternoon, expressing his belief that the newly-reopened venue will add a spark to the Capital City’s nightlife. The Palace opening caps a “Year of Music” […]
Kielo, “In Water” Laura Schultz, vocalist/guitarist from Mankato indie rock band Good Night Gold Dust, is stepping out on her own with solo project Kielo. This first look at her new project — the single produced by Zach Arney and mastered by Huntley Miller, and the video produced by Colin Scharf with art direction by Katie O’Connor […]
Humans measure time in unique ways. Some trace time via presidential elections. Many publications run expansive year-in-review features. Emmy-award winning comedy writer Merrill Markoe uses Bob Dylan’s Christmas lights. Markoe has closely followed the spartan holiday decorating patterns of Dylan’s home in Malibu, Calif. since she first noticed Dylan’s decorations in 2008. Since 2014 her detailed explorations of […]