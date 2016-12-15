Local Current Blog

Mall of America movie theater to close; entertainment venue moving in

If any experience can make you wish to sit down in a dark room, transported to distant places and times, it’s shopping at the Mall of America. The Theatres at Mall of America, a 14-screen movie theater owned and operated by the shopping center itself, has served as that sanctuary for eight years. But according to the Theatres’ Twitter […]

2016 in Review: Justin Vernon and the power of friends

Looking back at 2016, the Local Current blog team are putting together a series of features on the year’s defining trends. When we think of 2016 in local music, what sticks out? Here, Cecilia Johnson reflects on the forces behind Bon Iver’s banner year. Any good Bon Iver mythologist would tell you that debut album For Emma, […]

‘Andrew Broder & People’ to play Turf Club residency

Good news for Andrew Broder fans: the Fog frontman has announced he’ll host a “residency for music and action” at the Turf Club in January. It’s called “Andrew Broder & People,” and although several guests have yet to be announced, the current roster lists local talent such as Kill the Vultures, Dizzy Fae, Broder/Dosh/Ylvisaker/Mark Erickson project the Cloak […]

Spend your holiday season with The Current

Happy holidays! If you’re feeling like some seasonal music, The Current’s got you covered. Though we’ve been sprinkling holiday tunes into our mix all month, we’ll get more seriously festive starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 — when we go all-holiday on The Current, through Dec. 25. But wait! There’s more. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 17, […]

What do Bob Dylan’s Christmas lights mean?

Humans measure time in unique ways. Some trace time via presidential elections. Many publications run expansive year-in-review features. Emmy-award winning comedy writer Merrill Markoe uses Bob Dylan’s Christmas lights. Markoe has closely followed the spartan holiday decorating patterns of Dylan’s home in Malibu, Calif. since she first noticed Dylan’s decorations in 2008. Since 2014 her detailed explorations of […]

