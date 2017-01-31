Bob Dylan releases new Sinatra cover, announces 30-track covers album: ‘Triplicate’

If there’s been one consistent thread in Bob Dylan’s long career, it’s that when you expect him to do one thing, he’ll be most inclined to do precisely the opposite. Newly lauded with a Nobel Prize in Literature — an honor never before accorded to a popular songwriter — Dylan has announced his 38th studio album. Is it a collection of new, groundbreaking originals that speak to his country’s tumultuous present situation? Nope, it’s 30 (count ’em, 30) more covers of standards from the Great American Songbook.

Dylan has just released a studio recording of “I Could Have Told You,” a song written by Carl Sigman and Van Heusen that appeared on Frank Sinatra’s 1959 album Look to Your Heart. A YouTube stream of the song notes that the track appears on Dylan’s album Triplicate. “Bob Dylan’s first three-disc album Triplicate, which features 30 brand new recordings of classic American songs, will be available March 31.”

A track list on Amazon indicates three discs of ten tracks each (see below) — including classics like “Stormy Weather,” “Sentimental Journey,” “As Time Goes By,” “Stardust,” and “You Go To My Head.”

The album will follow two consecutive albums of old-school covers: Shadows in the Night (2015) and Fallen Angels (2016). Clearly this has become a fascination for Dylan, and with good reason. The timing of the release — as America grapples with an unprecedented political crisis — may be a complete coincidence, but as my colleague Andrea Swensson noted, “It certainly feels timely…lyrically.”

Dylan, still on the “Neverending Tour” that began in the 1980s, has a series of European tour dates booked, starting with an April stop in Sweden — when presumably he’ll deliver the lecture that’s required of him if he’s to collect the $870,000 cash prize accompanying his Nobel.

Track listing: Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Disc 1

I Guess I’ll Have to Change My Plans

September of My Years

I Could Have Told You

Once Upon a Time

Stormy Weather

This Nearly Was Mine

That Old Feeling

It Gets Lonely Early

My One and Only Love

Trade Winds

Disc 2

Braggin’

As Time Goes By

Imagination

How Deep is the Ocean

P.S. I Love You

The Best Is Yet to Come

But Beautiful

Here’s That Rainy Day

Where Is the One

There’s a Flaw in My Flue

Disc 3

Day In, Day Out

I Couldn’t Sleep a Wink Last Night

Sentimental Journey

Somewhere Along the Way

When the World Was Young

These Foolish Things

You Go to My Head

Stardust

It’s Funny to Everyone But Me

Why Was I Born