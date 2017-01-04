Semisonic postpone First Ave, Turf Club shows due to accidental ice injury

Semisonic have announced that they regretfully have to postpone their upcoming shows at the Turf Club (tomorrow) and First Avenue (Saturday night), due to an accidental injury sustained by drummer Jacob Slichter.

“Semisonic regrets to announce that their shows this week at the Turf Club and First Avenue are postponed due to injury,” said the band in a statement. “Jake Slichter from the group slipped on ice this week and fractured his wrist. He expects a speedy recovery and information on rescheduled dates will be released soon.”

The band are currently working with First Avenue (which also owns the Turf Club) to reschedule the shows for future dates. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets for use on the rescheduled dates, and can direct any questions about ticketing to info@first-avenue.com.

The shows were intended to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Semisonic’s debut album Great Divide. When Slichter heals up, it sounds like Semisonic will be right back at it. Speaking with The Current’s Brian Oake and Jill Riley last month, bassist John Munson hinted that the band had been discussing potential shows celebrating their 1998 album Feeling Strangely Fine and maybe even heading to the studio to record new music.