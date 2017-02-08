Eaux Claires teases lineup featuring Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, more
The official announcement of the 2017 Eaux Claires festival lineup won’t be made until tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 9) at noon, but early ticketholders are starting to received mailed pamphlets that tease a lineup including Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, and…not Bon Iver performing a regular set, but “presenting” a set by John Prine.
A number of other acts familiar to The Current’s listeners also appear in the pamphlet. Among them: Feist, Happy Apple, Sylvan Esso, and Tweedy. Check out a photo of the flyer below, and a list of the teased lineup (via Stereogum). Watch for an official announcement tomorrow. This year’s festival will take place in Eau Claire on June 16 and 17.
#EauxClaires #Troix pic.twitter.com/XHCNQF1eiW
— This Means War (@ThisMeansWarWI) February 8, 2017
The Autumn Defense
Big Red Machine
Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook
Chance The Rapper
Collections Of Colonies Of Bees
Cup
Danny Brown
Feist
Francis And The Lights
Happy Apple
Julieta Venegas
Mountain Man
Mouse On Mars
Music For The Long Emergency
Paul Simon with yMusic
Perfume Genius
Quindar
S. Carey & Glenn Kotche
Spank Rock
S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E
Sylan Esso
This Is The Kit
Tweedy
Velvet Negroni
Wilco
Zebulon Pike