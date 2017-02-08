Eaux Claires teases lineup featuring Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, more

Paul Simon performs in New York City in September 2016 (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The official announcement of the 2017 Eaux Claires festival lineup won’t be made until tomorrow (Thursday, Feb. 9) at noon, but early ticketholders are starting to received mailed pamphlets that tease a lineup including Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Wilco, and…not Bon Iver performing a regular set, but “presenting” a set by John Prine.

A number of other acts familiar to The Current’s listeners also appear in the pamphlet. Among them: Feist, Happy Apple, Sylvan Esso, and Tweedy. Check out a photo of the flyer below, and a list of the teased lineup (via Stereogum). Watch for an official announcement tomorrow. This year’s festival will take place in Eau Claire on June 16 and 17.

The Autumn Defense

Big Red Machine

Bon Iver Presents John Prine And The American Songbook

Chance The Rapper

Collections Of Colonies Of Bees

Cup

Danny Brown

Feist

Francis And The Lights

Happy Apple

Julieta Venegas

Mountain Man

Mouse On Mars

Music For The Long Emergency

Paul Simon with yMusic

Perfume Genius

Quindar

S. Carey & Glenn Kotche

Spank Rock

S-T-A-R-G-A-Z-E

Sylan Esso

This Is The Kit

Tweedy

Velvet Negroni

Wilco

Zebulon Pike