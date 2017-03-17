Friday Five: Allan Kingdom, Craig Finn, and more new Minnesota music videos

Allan Kingdom, "Know About It"

Allan Kingdom‘s new video shows him floating through space, which is appropriate, given the music’s zoned-out vibe. “Know About It,” shot and edited by Cole Bennett, foretells Kingdom’s album LINES, which comes out on April 7.

Craig Finn, “God In Chicago”

Craig Finn‘s latest video, directed by Kris Merc, is a powerful chronicle of a young couple on the road. Finn’s spoken word dovetails into a lovely melody, and the visuals are rich in story and color.

Remo Drive, “Art School”

Rockers Remo Drive invoke The Breakfast Club and even Fame in their “Art School” video, dancing in the hallways and going crazy in class.

Radio Ahlee, “S T A T I C”

Rapper Radio Ahlee hits the Minnesota State Fair in “S T A T I C” from his EP The Universal C.O.D.A Experience. It’s a short and lovely video directed by Ahlee himself and animated by Philli Irvin (whose work hangs in New Rules, a contemporary museum in North Minneapolis).

Ian Alexy, “High As A Plane”

Ian Alexy, an Americana/rock musician who now lives in Minneapolis, spotlights visual artist Kiara Danielle Carlson in his video for “High As A Plane” from new album Deserters.