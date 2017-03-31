Friday Five: Good Night Gold Dust, Dwynell Roland, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

Good Night Gold Dust, “Waves”

Bring on the vignette and overlays, cry Mankato quartet Good Night Gold Dust here, and they totally make it work. If you haven’t had a chance to hear “Waves,” come for the video’s Insta-worthy aesthetic and stay for Laura Schultz’s vocals.

Dwynell Roland, “Eva Change”

The beat takes it easy on Dwynell Roland‘s “Eva Change,” but the lyrics don’t let up. BlueG Productions are behind the video of this Popular Nobody cut. If you’d like to see it live, April 27 at the Entry (featuring RP Hooks, Devon Reason with Travis Gorman, and more) is your shot.

Double Grave, “All My Heroes”

You may have known them as ego death. Now, Jeremy Warden, Bree Meyer, and Seth Tracy go by Double Grave. In keeping with the monikers, their new video (by Adam Loomis) is a little morbid, but in a food-for-thought way. Their album New Year’s Daydream comes out April 27 via Sad Cactus Records.

SOLANA, “All Out”

Twin Cities artist SOLANA releases his first mixtape, Night Drives, today. “Each track from Night Drives began as a simple instrumental track that was burned onto a CD,” a press release reads. “SOLANA would listen to those tracks while working his job as a night-time delivery man and compose vocal melodies and lyrics over them while he drove.” From the sounds of “All Out,” those Night Drives grew into a vibey project full of delicate production — and from the outro, SOLANA’s not afraid of experimental forays.

The Last Revel, “Engine Trouble”

“Engine Trouble” does its best to keep Emily Scinto down in the Last Revel‘s folksy new video (by Ryan Sturgis), but relationship issues do the real damage. The Last Revel will release their new album Hazard & Fate on April 14, and the following day, they’ll play the Cedar Cultural Center with Reina del Cid and Dusty Heart.