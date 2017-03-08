Kill Kancer launches poster campaign with help from DJ Lori Barbero

Two posters featured in the benefit (Kill Kancer)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Tomorrow, March 9, Kill Kancer and Very Inc. will host the opening night of “Art Kills Kancer” at the Soo Visual Arts Center. Lori Barbero of Babes in Toyland will DJ a free opening party.

The show focuses on a poster campaign that educates audiences on cancer prevention and early detection. According to the event page, the “posters are creative and disruptive enough to break through the current information overload and conflicting (boring) messaging associated with cancer prevention.”

Kill Kancer (originally known as the Karl Fund) was founded by Mary Beth Mueller. A Minnesota music mainstay, Mueller is the widow of Soul Asylum’s Karl Mueller, who died of esophageal cancer in 2005. Since then, Kill Kancer has been working to “educate, encourage and empower” the public on cancer prevention.

“I just don’t like fake,” Mueller told Andrea Swensson in a recent interview. “I like to be real, I like to be honest, and I don’t have a whole lot of time for the other stuff in this world.”

The opening night party is from 6-9 p.m. The show runs daily from March 9-12 and is free. Gallery times available on the Soo Visual Arts Center website. Screen-printed versions of the posters will be available for sale from Steady Print Shop.

Hanna Bubser is a student at Hamline University.