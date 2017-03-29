Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to honor Prince with Lenny Kravitz tribute

Prince at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz will pay tribute to Prince with a musical performance at the April 7 induction ceremony for this year’s class at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone reports. The ceremony, which will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will see the induction of Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Yes. The ceremony will be filmed to air on HBO on April 29.

Kravitz and Prince had a long friendship, and Kravitz was a regular visitor to Paisley Park. “Here was an African-American cat, skin color like mine was, playing the guitar like I wanted to play,” Kravitz told Rolling Stone after Prince’s death. “The most noteworthy time we played together was his Rave Un2 the Year 2000 concert he taped right before New Year’s Eve at Paisley Park at the end of 1999.”

Prince was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2004, playing one of his all-time great guitar solos (so, one of the all-time great guitar solos) during a performance of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” honoring George Harrison — who was also inducted, posthumously, that year as a solo artist.