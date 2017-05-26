Friday Five: Toki Wright, Bo Weber, and more new Minnesota music videos

Toki Wright in "The Situation (prod. Mamadu)"

Toki Wright, “The Situation (prod. Mamadu)”

“What’s a stack when your head is cracked?” asks local cornerstone Toki Wright, who produced this song under the name Mamadu. Reggie “Reg” Henderson directs.

Bo Weber, “Right Here”

After losing his mother to ovarian cancer, Minneapolis’s Bo Weber recorded an album called Wendy dedicated to her memory. One song off the album, “Right Here,” tackles grief and guilt via a crisp dream-pop track.

Witch Watch, “Last Date”

Rock band Witch Watch are back with more black-and-white mood music. Joah Colby directs the video.

Ian Alexy, “Deserters”

After being inspired by Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games,” Ian Alexy pulled old clips from the Public Archive, creating a visual companion to the title track of his new EP. In “Deserters,” he works through his recent move from the Twin Cities to Menomonie, Minn.

Tabah, Symmetry Somewhere mini-documentary

It’s not a music video, but this mini-documentary presents a stellar chance to get to know TABAH and their music. As lead vocalist/guitarist Cecelia Erholtz told Luke Taylor this week, the band teamed up with Black Feather Creative out of Duluth, Minn.