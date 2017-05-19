Jack White announces children’s book titled ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’

Named after the sentimental White Stripes song, Jack White has announced a children’s book: We’re Going To Be Friends, due out this November.

With illustrations from Elinor Blake, the book tells the story of “Suzy Lee as she goes to school with her books and pens, looks for bugs, shows and tells, and finds a friend.” Blake, who performs as a singer-songwriter under the name April March, has previously done work for Pee Wee’s Playhouse and The Ren and Stimpy Show. The book also comes with new versions of the song, which feature Blake and the Woodstation Elementary School Singers.

White launched Third Man Books through his label of the same name in 2014. The imprint’s books include poetry from the likes of Frank Stanford and music-centered recollections and novels. This will be the 12-time Grammy award-winning musician’s first book.