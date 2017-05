Minneapolis Parks announce music and movies lineup for summer 2017

It’s hard to believe in 40-degree, late-April weather, but we’re just a few weeks away from summer — and all of the Twin Cities music block parties and festivals that go along with it. As lineups for dozens of events get solidified, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has made its annual “Music and Movies in the Parks” series details available online.

This summer’s installment features classics like Space Jam, E.T., and Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as new family favorites like Finding Dory. Local acts in the mix include Tony Peachka (paired with Drop Dead Gorgeous), Katy Vernon (opening for Breakfast at Tiffany’s), Dusty Heart (Sing), LASKA (Inside Out), Romantica (Sweet Land), Silverback Colony (Jumanji), and the Minnesota Orchestra (Captain America: Civil War).

Here’s the full calendar, with both music and movies.

June

June 6:

Kickoff Celebration for Summer Concert Series 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Bryant Square Park

Victoria and the Acts of Persuasion 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

FireFlyForest 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Rich Lewis Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Arrival 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 7

Jake Allan and Maya Dengel 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Seward Community Concert Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Princess Bride 9:00 pm at Mueller Park

June 8

Gravity 9:00 am at Victory Memorial Drive

Live on the Drive 6:00 pm at Victory Memorial Drive

Brian Peterson 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Postina 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Kate Lynch & Her Most Excellent Fellows 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

June 9

Plymouth Concert Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Belfast Cowboys 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

I Am Legend 9:00 pm at Cedar Avenue Field Park

June 10

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Neither Wolf Nor Dog 9:00 pm at Lake Calhoun Park

June 11

City of Lakes Chorus 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Undergroove 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

June 12

After Hours Big Band 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Joyann Parker 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Martian – Spanish subtitles, English audio 9:00 pm at Bryant Square Park

June 13

Stone Arch Jazz Band 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Ben Cook-Feltz 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Richfield Symphonic Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Never Ending Story 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 14

Confused Brothers Band and Annie & the Bang Bang 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Dave Ziffer Jazz/Fusion Guitar 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Hidden Figures 9:00 pm at Pearl Park

June 15

Store Bought Hair 6:00 pm at Bryant Square Park

3 Minutes to Midnight 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

U of M Summer Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Sandlot 9:00 pm at Keewaydin Park

June 16

Legendary Percolators Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Morning Kings 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Star Trek Beyond 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

June 17

Dred I Dread 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Trolls 9:00 pm at Sheridan Memorial Park

June 18

Cantus 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minnesota Philharmonic 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

June 19

thecaseyband 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Freedom Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure 9:00 pm at Armatage Park

June 20

Ameet Kamath 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Fistful of Datas 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Saddle Sores 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Clueless 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 21

Music at Loring 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Jason Roberts 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 9:00 pm at Farview Park

June 22

The Fawn and the Flame 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Minneapolis Police Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Minnesota State Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

42 – Spanish subtitles, English audio 9:00 pm at Brackett Field Park

June 23

Broken Heartland String Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Hidden Figures 9:00 pm at Kenwood Park

June 24

Ryan Liestman’s Reggae Revival 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Sing 9:00 pm at Waite Park

June 25

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Ticket to Brasil 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

June 26

The Twins of Franklin 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Jackson & the Roosters 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Trolls 9:00 pm at Audubon Park

June 27

Kashimana 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Calhoun-Isles Community Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Twin Cities Black Film Festival 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

June 28

Katy Vernon and Ben Cook-Feltz 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Brooklyn Community Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Princess Bride 9:00 pm at Van Cleve Park

June 29

Elizabeth Ghandour & the Heighburners 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Barbara Meyer Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Back to the Future 9:00 pm at Lyndale Farmstead Park

June 30

Bluedog 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Katy Vernon 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Breakfast at Tiffany’s 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July

July 1

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Jaws 9:00 pm at Lake Nokomis Park

July 2

Amy & Adams 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 3

Minnesota Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Captain America: Civil War 9:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

July 4

Innocent Reggae Band 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Red White & Boom! Celebration 5:30 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 5

Hidden Figures – Spanish subtitles, English audio 9:00 pm at Powderhorn Park

July 6

Sonic Love Child 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Concrete Surgery 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 9:00 pm at Luxton Park

July 7

Rich Mattson and the Northstars 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Fences 9:00 pm at Lake Calhoun Park

July 8

16th Annual Dances at the Lakes Festival 7:00 pm at Lyndale Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Princess Bride 9:00 pm at Lynnhurst Park

July 9

The Latin Billies 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 10

Vicky Emerson 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Medalist Concert Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Mrs. Doubtfire 9:00 pm at Shingle Creek Park

July 11

Silverback Trio 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Classic Big Band & the Nostalgics 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Jumanji 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 12

Joey Flip and Tim Cheesebrow 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Flute Cocktail 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

42 9:00 pm at Hiawatha School Park

July 13

Morris & Keewaydin Summer Festival 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Keewaydin Park

Live on the Drive 6:00 pm at Victory Memorial Drive

Calhoun-Isles Community Band 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Westwind Big Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Siems-Hauer Acoustic Roots Project 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Fences 9:00 pm at Victory Memorial Drive

July 14

Mama Caught Fire 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

JØUR 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Zootopia 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 15

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 9:00 pm at Windom Northeast Park

July 16

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 17

Dusty Heart 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Bend in the River Big Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Sing 9:00 pm at Folwell Park

July 18

LASKA 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Dead Kings of Norway 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Nick Dinius Blues Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Inside Out 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 19

Capri Big Band 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Raiders of the Lost Ark – Spanish subtitles, English audio 9:00 pm at Corcoran Park

July 20

Luke Warm & the Cool Hands 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Brianna Kocka 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Pan 9:00 pm at Sibley Park

July 21

Not Quite Dead 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

MN Sinfonia 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minions 9:00 pm at Pershing Park

July 22

Rock the Garden 1:00 pm at Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Ice Cream and Movie in the Park 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm at Matthews Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 9:00 pm at Matthews Park

July 23

Dan Israel 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 24

Store Bought Hair 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Sherwin Linton 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Space Jam 9:00 pm at Whittier Park

July 25

Carl Street Mandolin Orchestra 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at Elliot Park

Crooked Dice 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Twin Cities Black Film Festival 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

July 26

Kashimana and Charanga Tropical 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Hubcap 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Collateral Beauty 9:00 pm at Elliot Park

July 27

Yo Jimbo Jazz 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Kubo and the Two Strings 9:00 pm at Jackson Square Park

July 28

Mary Bue 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

The Federales 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Top Gun 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 29

Skyline Festival 11:00 am at Lake Calhoun Thomas Beach

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Finding Dory 9:00 pm at Dickman Park

July 30

Loring Park Art Festival 10:00 am at Loring Park

St. Louis Park Community Band 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Minneapolis Pops Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

July 31

Tim Houlihan 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Space Jam 9:00 pm at Logan Park

August

August 1

Paul Seeba 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Annie and the Bang Bang 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Other Country Ensemble 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Passengers 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 2

Brian Peterson and Jim Pellinger 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Finding Dory 9:00 pm at Linden Hills Park

August 3

Barbara Meyer Band 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Music in the Park 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Fuller Park

The Thirsty River 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Gypsy Manina Hot Club Quartet 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Sing 9:00 pm at Bottineau Park

August 4

Grateful Red 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Romantica 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Sweet Land 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 5

Powderhorn Art Fair 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at Powderhorn Park

Jillian Rae 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Secret Life of Pets 9:00 pm at Victory Park

August 6

Powderhorn Art Fair 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at Powderhorn Park

Annie Fitzgerald 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

The Home Fires 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 7

Sing United 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Brio Brass 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 9:00 pm at Bohanon Park

August 8

Kashimana 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Stone Arch Jazz Band 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

standing waves 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Queen of Katwe 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 9

Victoria & the Acts of Persuasion and Joyann Parker 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

Classic Brass Quintet 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Ghostbusters (1984) 9:00 pm at Kenny Park

August 10

Live on the Drive 6:00 pm at Victory Memorial Drive

Yo Jimbo Jazz 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Matt Hannah 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Jaspar Lepak 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Moana 9:00 pm at Victory Memorial Drive

August 11

The Dieselfitters 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Tony Peachka 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Drop Dead Gorgeous 9:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 12

Michael Monroe 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Ghostbusters (2016) – Spanish subtitles, English Audio 9:00 pm at Phelps Field Park

August 13

Javier Matos 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Armatage Festival 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Armatage Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 14

CodeSweat Entertainment 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

42 9:00 pm at Painter Park

August 15

Joey Flip & Tim Cheesebrow 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

The Dirty Banks 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Matra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

La La Land 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 16

Annie Fitzgerald and Dustin Hatzenbuhler 11:30 am – 1:30 pm at Loring Park

World Jazz Collegium 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Moana 9:00 pm at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation Center

August 17

Dave Ziffer Jazz/Fusion Guitar 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

The Fawn and the Flame 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

La Dance Fatale Ballet Company 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 9:00 pm at Beltrami Park

August 18

Bossa Jazz 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 19

Our Beloved Community Festival 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

New Primitives 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Sing 9:00 pm at McRae Park

August 20

No Man’s String Band 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Tim Patrick & the Blue Eyes Band 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 21

Victoria and the Acts of Persuasion 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Sound of Simon 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Hidden Figures 9:00 pm at North Commons Park

August 22

Ben Cook-Feltz 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Roots in Blue 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Twin Cities Black Film Festival 9:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

August 23

Ameet Kamath 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Fences 9:00 pm at Central Gym

August 24

Hubcap 6:30 pm at Bryant Square Park

Jim Pellinger 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Mother Banjo 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

E.T. 9:00 pm at Morris Park

August 25

Tara B 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 26

The Melvilles 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Secret Life of Pets 9:00 pm at Bryant Square Park

August 27

Andriana Lehr 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

dVRG REDEFINED 5:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 28

Root River Jam 7:00 pm at Nicollet Island Park

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 29

Hunker’d Down Blues Band 7:00 pm at Father Hennepin Bluff Park

LASKA 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

August 30

Bobby & Christine 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

August 31

Tre Aaron 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Buffalo Fuzz 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

September

September 1

Little Riddles 7:00 pm at Minnehaha Regional Park

Maurice Patrick & the Attitude 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

September 2

Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard Showband 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

September 3

Dan Schwartz 2:00 pm at Lake Harriet Park

Dustin Hatzenbuhler 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

September 4

Free Fallin & Already Gone 7:30 pm at Lake Harriet Park

