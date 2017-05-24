Minnesota’s Jesse Larson takes fourth place on ‘The Voice’

via Jesse Larson on Facebook

Sponsor

Sponsor

Last night, Minneapolis’s Jesse Larson took fourth place on NBC’s The Voice. This week Larson performed a few selections including Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” (with his coach, Adam Levine) and Chris Stapleton’s “Woman.” For his solo he performed “Takin’ it to the Streets” (the Doobie Brothers), and he also sang a memorable duet with fellow bald-and-beautiful artist, and former Voice judge, CeeLo Green. The “twins” performed “Shining Star,” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

“I’m happy that I made it this far,” Larson told KARE 11 before the finale. “I learned a lot about myself, and that’s all you can really ask for in a situation like this.”

Even though Larson didn’t take home the grand prize of $100,000 and a major-label recording deal, he’s still made a huge splash for the Minneapolis music scene. “Being involved with something as amazing as The Voice is to [be able to] spread the gift of music to as many people as I can,” Larson recently told Jay Gabler. “If I have a gift that people can feel and understand, I want to do it as much as I can.”

Erianna Jiles is a student at Saint Paul College.