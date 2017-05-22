Photos: Caroline Smith, Heiruspecs, Communist Daughter, Black Market Brass rock the Liquid Zoo

Caroline Smith. All photos by Nate Ryan/MPR.

Sponsor

Sponsor

To say the least, this weekend’s Art-A-Whirl weather was not ideal. It rained on Friday, it really rained on Saturday, and then, just for good measure, it rained on Sunday too. Even at its wettest, though, the annual Northeast Minneapolis celebration of art and music attracted loyal crowds — and when the rain slackened on Saturday night, music fans crowded into the Bauhaus Brew Labs parking lot for the free Liquid Zoo mini-festival.

Our photographer Nate Ryan caught fiery performances by Black Market Brass, Communist Daughter, Heiruspecs, and Caroline Smith — who gave the crowd a generous taste of her newest music. There were plenty of reasons to dance, and one of them was just to stay warm.

Black Market Brass

Communist Daughter

Heiruspecs

Caroline Smith