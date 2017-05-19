Watch: Wendy and Lisa pay tribute to Chris Cornell during ‘Sometimes It Snows In April’

Wendy Melvoin performs with the Revolution at First Avenue, Sept. 2, 2016 (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

In the wake of grunge icon Chris Cornell’s death, performers and fans are paying tribute around the world, sharing cherished memories on social media or delivering their own renditions of his songs.

The Revolution, who are in the middle of a North American tour, wove a tribute of their own into “Sometimes it Snows in April” at their House of Blues show in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday night. In a slight modification of the second-to-last verse, Wendy Melvoin sings, referring to Prince, “I often dream of heaven, and I know he’s there. And I’m sure he welcomed in Chris tonight. And guess what, I know he found the answer to all the Minnesota people’s snow. Maybe someday, I know we’ll see him again.”

You can watch the full song from Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, as well as the tribute starting at about 4:15, here. Thanks to Annie Zaleski for bringing this to our attention.

The Revolution will perform at Rock the Garden on July 22.