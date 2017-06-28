Sonny Knight gets a star on First Avenue’s wall of fame

via First Avenue on Instagram

“Rest peacefully, friend,” wrote First Avenue on Instagram, sharing a photo of a star newly painted in honor of the late great Sonny Knight. The soul sensation died earlier this month at age 69, and yesterday his life was celebrated with a memorial service at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church.

Read the story of Knight’s life as told to Andrea Swensson, and tune in to The Current tonight at 10 p.m. as we pay tribute to Sonny Knight with a full hour of his music and words.