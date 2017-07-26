Corbin shares new music, announces tour

Corbin performs with the stand4rd at Rock the Garden in 2015. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

This September, St. Paul artist Corbin will head out on a tour of the United States and Canada. Midway through the tour, he comes home to the Amsterdam Bar & Hall on Sept. 21.

Formerly known as Spooky Black, the artist has been going by his first name since 2014. He rose to fame following the internet success of his “Without You” music video at just 16 years old.

Shortly thereafter, he began performing as Spooky Black with thestand4rd, which also included local artists Allan Kingdom, Bobby Raps and Psymun. In 2015, he collaborated with Bobby Raps on an EP, just before thestand4rd played Rock the Garden; and later that summer, Corbin played a solo set at the Eaux Claires festival.

The singer is for being a somewhat private individual, and fans were never given a clear reason as to why Corbin’s name change occurred. A since deleted tweet from December of 2014 read “Using my real name now because Spooky Black is a dumb name.”

Mostly, people are just excited that Corbin is still making music. After a yearlong hiatus, he released a new track in January called “Destrooy.” (The fan who uploaded this song labeled Corbin as Spooky Black. Corbin has since deleted “Destrooy” from his SoundCloud.)

Artists Shlohmo and D33J will be joining Corbin on the 16-date tour this fall. Together, the three of them produced the song “ICE BOY,” which was released on SoundCloud yesterday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 and can be purchased here.