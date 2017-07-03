St. Joseph to honor longtime resident Bobby Vee on Fourth of July

The Killer Vees perform at Joetown Rocks (via the Killer Vees on Facebook)

The Church of St. Joseph’s annual Fourth of July party will be remembering Minnesota and North Dakota music legend Bobby Vee this year.

Joetown Rocks is an annual musical celebration which Vee and his wife Karen helped start in 2006; this will be the event’s first year without the Midwestern music icon. The July 3 concert will feature central Minnesota bands the Graduates and Collective Unconscious, as well as Vee’s band the Killer Vees, which include Vee’s sons and nephew. Cast members from Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story, including stage star Tyler Michaels, will also be involved.

The evening finishes with fireworks and a performance from Minneapolis band Brat Pack Radio.

“This event has been a huge success for us over the past few years,” said concert chairperson Richard Schwegel in a press release. “This is a special year, as Bobby Vee’s sons Jeff and Tommy and nephew Matt will be paying tribute to their father and uncle.”

Vee, a Fargo native who burst on to the national stage after filling in for Buddy Holly the day of his fatal plane crash, became known for hits like “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Run to Him” and “Come Back When You Grow Up.” A total of 38 of his singles made it on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

Located just west of St. Cloud, St. Joseph is home to 6,820 residents. Vee ultimately settled with his family in St. Joseph, which he he continued to call home until he died of complications from Alzheimers in October 2016.