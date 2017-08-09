Bruce Springsteen is heading to Broadway, with music and memories

Bruce Springsteen at the Xcel Energy Center.

That’s right: the Boss is heading to Broadway. Bruce Springsteen has announced an eight-week run at the Walter Kerr Theater on Broadway, which seats just under 1,000. The show, titled Springsteen on Broadway, begins previews on Oct. 3 and officially opens on Oct. 12, running through Nov. 26.

“I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” said Springsteen in a statement. What he has in mind is a show that will mix music with spoken reminisces and readings from his recent autobiography.

Tickets for the run are expected to be just about as hot as anything this side of Hamilton. To combat scalping, Springsteen is turning to a new system called Verified Fan. Artists including Katy Perry, Harry Styles, and Imagine Dragons have already used the system for shows at the Xcel Energy Center and elsewhere.

As described by the New York Times, Verified Fan is “a new technology from Ticketmaster that is meant to weed out bots and high-volume scalpers from the ticketing-buying process. The system, which Ticketmaster has been using since February, asks prospective buyers to register in advance, and checks users’ purchase histories and even social media activity to confirm their legitimacy.”

Springsteen’s always been generous with his “raps” between songs, and has clearly been thinking about his legacy. His most recent tour with the E Street Band was a celebration of his 1980 classic The River, and the autobiography was accompanied by a compilation called Chapter and Verse, including rare early tracks.

What’s it all about, Bruce? “All of it together,” he says, “is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”