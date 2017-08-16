Re-opened Armory in Minneapolis announces first music shows

The Minneapolis Armory, set to open as an event and concert venue under the commonsense name The Armory, has announced its first music shows as a re-opened venue. Electronic group Above & Beyond will perform at a “large scale New Year’s Eve event.” A series of shows with the Club Nomadic brand around the upcoming Super Bowl will mark the venue’s official opening, but the earliest announced music show at The Armory is a Dec. 15 stop by the Horizon Tour — featuring Seven Lions, Tritonal, and Kill the Noise.

News of the New Year’s concert was accompanied by the announcement of an Aug. 26 job fair for workers seeking front-of-house jobs at The Armory. Specifically:

Bar Management / Floor Management

Security / Stage Hands / Ticket Takers / Box Office

Bartenders / Servers / Barbacks / Utility

Event Set Up and Tear Down crew

The venue is still assembling its music booking team, which City Pages reports will include EDM expert John “JT” Tasch. The venue’s owners also plan to work with prominent local bookers including First Avenue, Live Nation, and AEG Live. Sound and light systems to be installed by Nomadic will remain in place, and planned amenities include 300-foot bars on both sides of the room. If only the troops who used to drill there knew what they were missing.

Via Nomadic, here’s a rendering of the magical scene that downtown denizens will see once The Armory is up and running for the Big Game.