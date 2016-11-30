Humans measure time in unique ways. Some trace time via presidential elections. Many publications run expansive year-in-review features. Emmy-award winning comedy writer Merrill Markoe uses Bob Dylan’s Christmas lights. Markoe has closely followed the spartan holiday decorating patterns of Dylan’s home in Malibu, Calif. since she first noticed Dylan’s decorations in 2008. Since 2014 her detailed explorations of […]
Now that Paisley Park is hosting weekly dance parties and movie screenings, audiences will be able to see some rare, even previously unseen Prince films — as well as well-known classics like Sign ‘O’ the Times. This Saturday, fans will get to relive the 77th show of the the Purple One’s international “Welcome 2” tour. […]
“I’m your self-care guidance counselor,” Lizzo said after a raucous performance of her latest hit, “Phone,” last night in the Mainroom at First Avenue. After a series of concerts promoting her EP Coconut Oil across the United States and Canada, her homecoming in Minneapolis was a joyous affair as she reflected on her personal journey and, true to […]
Before graduating high school, Jeff Cerise and Brad Mattson had already traveled the country with their cover band. So when the duo arrived at Moorhead State University and met some like-minded musicians at orientation, it didn’t take long for them to trade in their textbooks for a life on the road. With bassist James Riley […]
If you could buy stock in musical reputations, Stevie Nicks’s would have been a bargain investment 20, 10, even five years ago. The behemoth popularity of Fleetwood Mac blinded a lot of critics who were too cool for school in the ’70s to the fact that the band’s accessible and sonically pristine creations were underpinned […]
This Friday, a choir thousands of singers strong will perform Zach Sobiech’s “Clouds” at the Mall of America for the fourth consecutive year. The performance is intended to honor Sobiech and other young victims of cancer. “If someone were to tell Zach four years ago that the song he had chicken-scratched into his notebook would […]
The Lyrics: 1961-2012 by Bob Dylan Just because Bob Dylan didn’t celebrate his Nobel Prize in Literature win, doesn’t mean you can’t. The Lyrics not only showcases classics like Dylan’s 1960s canon and later works like Blood on the Tracks, but continues to record his most recent writings right up through Tempest. Bonus: The Lyrics also includes many of […]
One of the many things I learned during my Sunday at Paisley Park is that Prince never referred to his admirers as fans. To him, they were simply friends and family. My time at Prince’s famed facility felt nothing short of a family gathering — and a cool one at that. Staff guided my tour group […]
At the time of his passing in April, Prince had plans to make the Paisley Park After Dark series more regular and accessible to the public. The Friday night dance party that kicked off the resurrected After Dark moniker went above and beyond that call in a unique fashion last night: it provided a warm […]
“Baby it’s Cold Outside” is one of those classic Christmas songs we’ve been listening to every year since it was first penned by Frank Loesser in 1944, making its debut in the 1949 film Neptune’s Daughter. Today, though, it’s hard to listen to the song without cringing. The charged duet between a man and a woman […]