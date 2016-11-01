Local Current Blog

2016 in Review: Justin Vernon and the power of friends

Looking back at 2016, the Local Current blog team are putting together a series of features on the year’s defining trends. When we think of 2016 in local music, what sticks out? Here, Cecilia Johnson reflects on the forces behind Bon Iver’s banner year. Any good Bon Iver mythologist would tell you that debut album For Emma, […]

Spend your holiday season with The Current

Happy holidays! If you’re feeling like some seasonal music, The Current’s got you covered. Though we’ve been sprinkling holiday tunes into our mix all month, we’ll get more seriously festive starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 — when we go all-holiday on The Current, through Dec. 25. But wait! There’s more. Starting on Saturday, Dec. 17, […]

Prince fans have the best of “Times” at Paisley Park

Paisley Park is a glorious place to see a Prince movie. Last night, Prince’s former home kicked off the first of a series of Saturday night movie screenings. Along with Friday night dance parties and Sunday morning brunch, they’re all part of the revitalized Paisley Park After Dark (tickets available here). I got to Paisley […]

Kelsey says goodbye to The Current

“I’m excited, but this isn’t an easy place to leave.” This has been my mantra for the past few weeks, inside and out. Let’s start with the first part: I’m excited about moving to Seattle! I’ll be taking on a new marketing role with Seattle Theatre Group – a cultural hub for the Pacific Northwest […]

Photos from Paisley Park: The NPG Music Club

With Paisley Park officially open for tours after some unsure times in October, the estate held a media tour day on Wednesday, November 2. Many reports have already shared words on what Prince’s home is like, but for this tour, Paisley Park promised something almost unprecedented: the chance to take photos inside four rooms. MPR […]

Is Minneapolis techno having a renaissance?

If you’re like most people who live in the area, you probably have no idea that the Minneapolis house and techno scene is on fire. Who could blame you? The music has always been an inherently underground art form. The songs don’t lend themselves to airplay. There are no catchy hooks or instant payoffs; each song […]

Eight iconic Twin Cities music venues, illustrated

On our Local Current blog, we often write about local music venues. We wanted to add a touch of visual flair to our coverage, so we asked Minneapolis illustrator Allegra Lockstadt to create original illustrations of eight venues. Allegra explains the thinking behind her approach: I wanted to create a really romantic feel to these. […]

