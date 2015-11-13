Like many of the people who worked closely with Prince, Susannah Melvoin has found herself gravitating toward Minneapolis in the months following his death. She was here in September to support her twin sister, Wendy Melvoin, and lifelong friend, Lisa Coleman, as they reunited with their Revolution bandmates to play three historic First Avenue shows. […]
Although she hails from Denmark, bass player Ida Nielsen has, for all intents and purposes, been a local musician these past several years. As a member of Prince’s horn-fueled funk band the NPG and power rock trio 3RDEYEGIRL, Nielsen spent more time in Chanhassen than anywhere else, living out of a hotel near Paisley Park […]
When you hear Kandace Springs sing, you may have the same reaction Prince had: you’ll want to hear more. Twin Cities audiences will have the chance Thursday night at the Dakota Jazz Club, which has a special significance to the Nashville native touring behind her new album Soul Eyes (Blue Note Records). My first encounter with […]
NYC-based Emily King has been wowing fans with her smooth pop-soul blend for over a decade, opening for the likes of John Legend, Nas, Chaka Khan, and Alicia Keys. Now, she’s come into her own with the polished and powerful sophomore album The Switch, a long-awaited follow-up to her Grammy-nominated J Records release East Side Story (2007). King will […]
A special bond exists between Prince fans online — especially those who have been congregating, sharing their love of the Purple One and interacting with the man himself through his decades of digital evolution, from AOL’s early chatrooms to the modern-day hum of Twitter. Much like Prince would gather his die-hard fans IRL at Paisley Park […]
This article was produced as a part of a collaboration between The Growler Magazine and 89.3 The Current, and appears in the April print edition of The Growler. Stay tuned for an in-depth conversation between Andrea Swensson and P.O.S, which they recorded at Imagine Wellness on April 13 and will be released next month as part of […]
It’s been a wild week for Duluth artist Gaelynn Lea, who has been selected as this year’s Tiny Desk contest champion and is on her way to Washington, D.C. to perform at Bob Boilen’s desk for the entire NPR Music crew. After years of making haunting, captivating folk music around Duluth with collaborators like Alan Sparhawk — who she performs […]
With the big Babes in Toyland show coming up on Saturday — which marks their first gig at First Avenue since 2001 — we asked the members of the righteous and Babes-inspired punk trio Bruise Violet to interview one of their musical heroes, Lori Barbero. What transpired was over an hour of hollering, shrieking, giggling, […]
Longtime Twin Cities radio vet Brian Oake is joining the staff of the Current (!!!) to co-host the Morning Show with Jill Riley. The Morning Show is getting ready to re-launch on March 7, and in the meantime Oake will be on the Current on Fridays from 2-6 p.m. and filling in at other times as […]
With their debut album out today on Wax Poetics, I had a chance to sit down recently with the two men behind the intriguing, genre-bending, insanely catchy new project Bones and Beeker. A portion of my conversation with the group’s Brendan Kelly (a.k.a. BK-One) and Anthony Newes aired on last week’s edition of The Local […]