Local Current Blog

Archives: Interview

Emily King to play the Cedar – and was set to play Paisley Park too

NYC-based Emily King has been wowing fans with her smooth pop-soul blend for over a decade, opening for the likes of John Legend, Nas, Chaka Khan, and Alicia Keys. Now, she’s come into her own with the polished and powerful sophomore album The Switch, a long-awaited follow-up to her Grammy-nominated J Records release East Side Story (2007). King will […]

Read More

Anil Dash on Prince’s secret life as a computer nerd

A special bond exists between Prince fans online — especially those who have been congregating, sharing their love of the Purple One and interacting with the man himself through his decades of digital evolution, from AOL’s early chatrooms to the modern-day hum of Twitter. Much like Prince would gather his die-hard fans IRL at Paisley Park […]

Read More

Tiny Desk contest winner Gaelynn Lea talks about her big victory

It’s been a wild week for Duluth artist Gaelynn Lea, who has been selected as this year’s Tiny Desk contest champion and is on her way to Washington, D.C. to perform at Bob Boilen’s desk for the entire NPR Music crew. After years of making haunting, captivating folk music around Duluth with collaborators like Alan Sparhawk — who she performs […]

Read More

Bruise Violet interview Babes in Toyland’s Lori Barbero

With the big Babes in Toyland show coming up on Saturday — which marks their first gig at First Avenue since 2001 — we asked the members of the righteous and Babes-inspired punk trio Bruise Violet to interview one of their musical heroes, Lori Barbero. What transpired was over an hour of hollering, shrieking, giggling, […]

Read More