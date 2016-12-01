If any experience can make you wish to sit down in a dark room, transported to distant places and times, it’s shopping at the Mall of America. The Theatres at Mall of America, a 14-screen movie theater owned and operated by the shopping center itself, has served as that sanctuary for eight years. But according to the Theatres’ Twitter […]
Good news for Andrew Broder fans: the Fog frontman has announced he’ll host a “residency for music and action” at the Turf Club in January. It’s called “Andrew Broder & People,” and although several guests have yet to be announced, the current roster lists local talent such as Kill the Vultures, Dizzy Fae, Broder/Dosh/Ylvisaker/Mark Erickson project the Cloak […]
“I been in my own lane so long,” P.O.S proclaims in his new single, lingering on the vowel in the last word. He’s savoring the idea, reflecting on his roughly 15 years of rap path-shaping; he nods, satisfied. We’ve seen other sides of P.O.S — scornful, silly, scared — but given today’s big news, the […]
Hamilton, the Broadway musical Michelle Obama calls “the best piece of art in any form that I have ever seen in my life,” is coming to Minneapolis. We just have to wait a couple of years. Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Hennepin Theatre Trust — the nonprofit organization that manages the Orpheum Theatre and three other […]
Venue news came in the form of a Kehlani show announcement this morning. As the Oakland pop/R&B star gears up to release her album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE on Jan. 27, she rolled out a series of tour dates, including one in Minneapolis on May 6. The venue? “Music Hall FKA Mill City Nights.” Apparently, the Fifth Street space is getting another rebrand; Kehlani’s […]
Next Friday, Dec. 16, the Palace Theatre will open its doors to the public for what the City of St. Paul is calling a “sneak peek” at the downtown venue. Mayor Chris Coleman will deliver some remarks and perform a ceremonial unlocking of the doors at 11:30 a.m. Visitors will then “be greeted with hot […]
This week started with a bang, as two big concert announcements dropped early in the morning. Guns N’ Roses will bring their reunion tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on July 30, and next summer’s State Fair Grandstand series will begin with Nickelback. GnR have been teasing a local gig announcement with “welcome to the […]
Bob Dylan still isn’t going to Sweden to accept his Nobel Prize in Literature on Saturday, but the Swedish Academy says he’s providing a speech to be read on his behalf at the Nobel Banquet. they’ve also announced that Patti Smith will attend the Nobel Prize Ceremony to perform Dylan’s “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.” […]
It’s finally here. Fans of Hamilton, the hip-hop musical that took home 11 Tony awards this year, have been eagerly anticipating companion project The Hamilton Mixtape. When the mixtape’s tracklist went public last month, expectations racheted up even higher, with Chance the Rapper, Ashanti, and Minnesota’s own Dessa announced as collaborators. Now, the whole project is out. Dessa’s contribution is […]
Dolly Parton has established a fund “to aid those who have lost property and loved ones in the wildfires that have devastated portions of eastern Tennessee – particularly the Great Smoky Mountains in Sevier County – over the past week,” reports Rolling Stone. Parton was raised in the area, and owns extensive property there. The fires came […]