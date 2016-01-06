There is something especially intense and nerve-racking about sitting down to do an interview for the O.K. Show — a podcast where I have very consciously made an effort to dig deeper and discuss matters that affect the heart, soul, and general well-being of the musicians I’m speaking with — and realizing that I’ve literally […]
For this episode of the O.K. Show, it’s going to get loud. We’re talking to Natalie Grace McKay, the ferocious frontwoman of Twin Cities hardcore band Naive Sense. I’ll be honest: hardcore is not an area of expertise for me, but it’s something I’ve always been fascinated by. There is something so raw, so primal, […]
They say that if you want to stay creatively inspired, you should do something that terrifies you at least once a day. Well back in April I had the opportunity to do something that was unbelievably nerve-racking, yet so inspiring: I recorded an episode of my mental health and wellness podcast, The O.K. Show, in […]
There has always been something very comforting to me about listening to the Jayhawks, even when their songs speak to sadness and loneliness. And there has always been something about Gary Louris’s voice that hints at something deeper and lonelier than we could ever imagine. His voice has a vulnerability at its core that makes […]
On the last episode of the O.K. Show, I mentioned that I was pretty, pretty excited about the guests that I managed to somehow convince to appear on my podcast in this season. Today, you’ll see just what I was talking about. Because we are going to get up close and personal with a founding member of one […]
Today marks the launch of the third season of my wellness-focused podcast, The O.K. Show, which will be rolling out over the next eight weeks, and my first guest for this season is Spencer Wirth-Davis, who you may already know as the producer that goes by the name Big Cats! The exclamation point is part […]
Sarah White has been an integral part of the Twin Cities scene since the early 2000s, when she began her hip-hop career in the group Traditional Methods — an act she started with one of my colleagues here at the Current, Sean McPherson, aka Twinkie Jiggles of Heiruspecs. She first landed on my radar when she […]
I’m turning the tables a little bit on today’s O.K. Show, because while my guest certainly contributes to the scene as a musician with his work in the Background Noise Crew, Ali Elabbady is primarily known as a music writer and radio host; he currently works for Reviler and Greenroom Magazine, and had a long-running show […]
This week feels like a special show for me, because I have been following Holly Hansen’s career, interviewing her, and listening to her music for almost the entire time that I’ve worked full-time as a professional music journalist in the Twin Cities. I’ve probably seen her perform with her band Zoo Animal about a dozen times, and […]
If it seems like you heard Greg Grease’s name a lot in 2015, that’s because he had an extremely busy year. He put out his sophomore full length record, Born to Lurk, Forced to Work, and followed it up with a pair of well-received EPs, in addition to guesting on at least half a dozen […]