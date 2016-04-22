When I was contacted and asked to talk about Prince and the 25th Anniversary of, Diamonds and Pearls, the first thing I thought was “what could I possibly say about Prince and his music that hasn’t already been said?” Then I talked to a friend about it and they hit the nail on the head […]
Sure, there are plenty of obscenities. There’s alcohol. There’s a venue easily accessible by public transit in the heart of the city. And instead of the entertainer radiating confidence, confidence feels in-your-face. But there is the ambiance of a last-minute, spontaneously planned event. There’s a pre-show deejay set where hundreds of phoneless folks eagerly and […]
It’s been 24 hours since the death of Minnesota music legend Prince was confirmed. Tributes from faithful fans, fellow musicians continue to pour in, bringing fans together across the globe. But back in Minnesota, where Prince called home, there has been an unprecedented sense of community. From his Paisley Park estate to a block party […]