Pink to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl in Minneapolis

Pink performs in New York in 2013. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, purple is the color most closely associated with music in Minneapolis — but an artist associated with another bright hue is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium to sing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

This morning, the NFL announced that pop star Pink will do the pre-kickoff honors. The game will take place on Feb. 4, just a week after Pink performs at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for best pop solo performance for the single “What About Us” off her newest album Beautiful Trauma.

Pink is known for her entertaining, and often acrobatic, performances. Will she sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” upside down? We’ll have to wait and see. Fellow pop artist Justin Timberlake, who plans to release a new album on Feb. 2, will take over for the halftime show.

If you are not able to attend the Super Bowl this year, fear not. In celebration of the big game, the Twin Cities will be packed with concerts and performances all weekend long. Among those shows: a performance by Pink herself at the Armory on Feb. 2.