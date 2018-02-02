ZULUZULUU change name to Astralblak as ‘the most respectful course of action’

The group then known as ZULUZULUU perform at The Current's 12th Birthday Party, First Avenue, January 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

ZULUZULUU have changed their name to Astralblak as a way to be more true to themselves.

“The main reason for the name change,” said the band in a statement, “was a matter of authenticity and accountability. Being that none of us is directly related to the actual Zulu tribe of South Africa, we collectively decided that changing the name would be the most respectful course of action. Astralblak is universal as in connecting with the universe, it is all encompassing in its narrative of blackness and highlights the diversity in all of our individual experiences as artists and members of the unified diaspora.”

**MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT** It’s official we are no longer ZULUZULUU and have changed our name to astralblak. — Greenery Gregory (@greazygreg) February 2, 2018

Astralblak have also released “Dues,” a first single under their new name.

The group gained popularity after they won City Pages’ Picked to Click award in 2016. That same year they released their debut album What’s the Price. “Eclipsing the ordinary,” wrote Cecilia Johnson about the album, “it brings together funk, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and more.”

The group consists of Greg Grease, DJ Just Nine, MMYYKK, Proper-T, ∆RT P∆RTE, and Trelly Mo.

Astralblak will perform for the first time under their new name tonight at Super Bowl LIVE on Nicollet Mall. The concert is free and Astralblak will hit the stage at 4 p.m.