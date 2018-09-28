Friday Five: David Huckfelt, Dizzy Fae, and more new Minnesota music videos

David Huckfelt - Stranger Angels

Sponsor

Sponsor

David Huckfelt – Stranger Angels

The Pines’ David Huckfelt steps out with a prowling, North Woods-colored single, “Stranger Angels.” His upcoming album of the same name is slated for February 2019, but he’ll preview it with a performance at the Parkway Theater on Nov. 16.

Dizzy Fae – Baby Pillz

Dizzy Fae may have just released a new single, “Lifestyle,” but she’s still got love for Free Form. “Baby Pillz” comes from that mixtape and gets a bright, jittery video treatment.

Har-di-Har – Sometimes We Disconnect

Har-di-Har and members of Sheep Theater team up again in “Sometimes We Disconnect,” a tech-concerned video directed and edited by Peter Jamus. For their last show of the fall, Har-di-Har will open Good Night Gold Dust’s EP release at Icehouse on Oct. 5.

Paul Metsa & Wee Willie Walker ft. Sounds of Blackness – Ain’t Gonna Whistle Dixie Anymore

Paul Metsa and Wee Willie Walker have decades of music experience between them. The duo take a stand in this bluesy heart-wrencher, featuring choir vocals by Sounds of Blackness; it’s dedicated to the memory of Heather Heyer. Metsa and Walker will perform their song at the Sept. 30 Actions for Change concert in Parkland, Fla.

We Are The Willows – The Worlds I Make

“The Worlds I Make” is a new single from orchestral rock group We Are The Willows. This October, they’ll hold down a residency at Icehouse on Tuesdays, starting with Oct. 2 and an opening set by Devata Daun.