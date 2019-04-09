April 9, 2019 is officially Trevor Engelbrektson Day in the City of Minneapolis

A proclamation from Mayor Jacob Frey names April 9, 2019 "Trevor Engelbrektson Day" in Minneapolis. (Photo: Herb Mikel)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Mayor Jacob Frey has issued a proclamation naming today “Trevor Engelbrektson Day” in the City of Minneapolis. Engelbrektson played bass in Southside Desire and was a familiar face at many Twin Cities venues, where he worked as a sound engineer. The musician and sound professional died in a highway crash in Arizona last month while traveling with Liverpool-based duo Her’s as their tour manager.

“Trevor Engelbrektson was and is loved by the people of Minneapolis,” reads the proclamation. “He was a champion of all musicians in Minneapolis, and worked tirelessly to help them create their art,” it continues. “He left an incredible mark on our music community, and his loss will be felt.”

A memorial service for Engelbrektson is taking place today at the Cedar Cultural Center. Due to limited space, the service is reserved for friends and family, but others are invited to watch at the Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis or via livestream.

The Minnesota music community is celebrating the life of Engelbrektson on April 24 at Sociable Cider Werks. The event includes live music from musicians including Gabriel Douglas of the 4onthefloor, as well as a silent auction and raffle to raise money for Engelbrektson’s family.

A GoFundMe Campaign has also been launched to support Engelbrektson’s family, including his two young sons and wife Marvel Devitt. “He loved music so deeply,” the campaign reads. “He made it his mission to loudly and effectively champion every artist he loved, and he loved so many. Trevor’s heart was in every single thing he did, with justice, love, and inclusivity driving him.”