With supergroup Ringing Bell at Walker benefit, Channy Leaneagh’s ready to ‘move on’ from accident

Ringing Bell. l-r: Alex Nutter, Mina Moore, Channy Leaneagh, Mark McGee. (Photo by Sarah White, courtesy Walker Art Center)

Six months after an accident that left Channy Leaneagh with a broken vertebrae, the frontwoman of Poliça is stepping back onto the stage for the first time. She’ll be performing with Ringing Bell, a one-night musical supergroup created for the Walker Art Center’s annual Avant Garden benefit this Saturday.

According to Leaneagh, the best way to heal quickly is to “move on and see that there’s more than just the accident in your future.” That’s how she saw this opportunity when the Walker Art Center approached her about a month after she fell 10 feet from her roof while trying to remove ice dams. The museum asked if she’d put a group together for the upcoming benefit.

“At practice, [Alex Nutter] would have pillows and he said he read up on what people are supposed to sit on after they’ve broken their back,” Leaneagh said, laughing about the band’s practice sessions during her recovery. “It was very sweet.”

Since Leaneagh gathered the band members, who include R&B singer-songwriter Mina Moore, electronic producer/recording engineer Alex Nutter, and experimental music maker Mark McGee, they’ve been putting their hearts into creating songs that will make the 60-minute set interesting and captivating.

“It’s been a real wild and inspiring time,” Leaneagh said. “I feel like I’ve written some of my favorite material working with these people, and it’s great to work with another female.”

Aside from the Walker’s benefit party, Leaneagh and Poliça are preparing for upcoming shows in Milwaukee, Chicago, and at the 7th St. Entry in Minneapolis. Until then, she’s excited about this Saturday’s show. “I was just spending the afternoon looking at the lyrics for ‘Dark Star’ and some of our older songs,” she said, “seeing what will fit amongst new stuff.”

“We’re looking forward to it,” Leaneagh said. “It’s also sincerely very emotive, and I think it’s hard not to feel something when you listen to [our music].” She added, “We put a lot of ourselves into it, so we are the ‘avant’ part of the evening.”