Help us build a virtual gig list of musical performances online

In this unprecedented public health emergency, concerts of all sizes have been cancelled or postponed around the world. Minnesota musicians are among those connecting with audiences online as artists and fans practice the social distance required to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s a scary time, but as in other tough times, people are turning to musicians and other artists to lend comfort and inspiration.

If you’re an artist planning a virtual gig online, or if you’re a fan aware of an upcoming performance, please use this form to let us know! We’re especially on the lookout for Minnesota artists’ virtual shows, but are happy to include any artist of interest to The Current’s audience. All times below are CDT.

Springboard for the Arts has also published a resource guide for artists, and its staffers have contributed to a national resource guide; a national webinar for freelance artists across all disciplines is planned for Monday. The Twin Cities Music Community Trust has created a fund to support artists in this unprecedented situation, and Springboard is accepting donations to a Personal Emergency Relief Fund for Minnesota artists.

Monday, March 16

Leslie Vincent: 7 p.m. from Minneapolis on Instagram

Lydia Liza: 8 p.m., reading a movie script on Instagram

Tuesday, March 17

Dropkick Murphys: 6 p.m. from Boston on DropkickMurphys.com

Thursday, March 19

Nur-D and friends: TBD on Twitter

Saturday, March 21

Nur-D and friends: TBD on Facebook

Loreweavers: 4 p.m. from Minneapolis on Instagram

Sunday, March 22

Nur-D and friends: TBD on Facebook

Vicky Emerson: 5 p.m. on Facebook