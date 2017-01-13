Saturday at Paisley Park: 1998 Prince concert screening

Prince performs in Paris, 1998 (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Everyone’s wondering when we’ll hear more music from Prince’s legendary vault, but the late icon’s archives also include a lot of video — and Paisley Park has been using its weekly movie nights to showcase some rare concert footage. Last month the venue screened a 2012 Australia concert, and just last week visitors were able to see a show from Prince’s famed London residency in 2007.

Tomorrow night (Saturday, Jan. 14), Paisley’s going almost 20 years back: to 1998, when Prince’s “Jam of the Year” world tour stopped in Kansas City, Mo. The tour (which also included two shows at Target Center in Minneapolis) spotlighted material from Emancipation and Chaos and Disorder, both released in 1996. The Kansas City show also featured covers of songs by James Brown (“Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing”) and Madhouse (“Six”).

The concern with ticket resellers that caused Prince to postpone ticket sales for his recently planned “Piano & a Microphone” tour of Europe was nothing new. (That entire tour was ultimately postponed in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks, and sadly the shows would never take place.) Resellers were also a concern on the Jam of the Year tour, and on the first leg of the tour Prince frustrated some fans by announcing shows only a few days ahead of time in an effort to counteract scalpers.

Paisley Park After Dark tickets for Jan. 14 are now on sale ($60, including museum tour). Tonight, Paisley Park is hosting a dance party featuring DJ Lenka Paris.

Prince setlist: Jan. 4, 1998, Kansas City, Mo.

via Setlist.fm

Jam of the Year

Talkin’ Loud and Sayin’ Nothing

Let’s Work

Delirious

Purple Rain

Little Red Corvette

I Would Die 4 U

Six

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Face Down

I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man

The Cross

Dreamin’ About U

Do Me Baby

Adore

Insatiable

Scandalous

Sexy M.F.

If I Was Your Girlfriend

The Ballad of Dorothy Parker

Girls & Boys

Darling Nikki

Diamonds and Pearls

The Beautiful Ones

How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore

Take Me With U

Raspberry Beret

Encore

Kiss

Gett Off

When Doves Cry