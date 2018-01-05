Photos: Andrew Broder & People raise money, put on a show at the Turf Club

Andrew Broder in the Turf Club on the first night of his January 2018 residency. All photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR.

Welcome to the residency bonanza of January 2018! We made it to the New Year, and with its first month comes a slew of residencies: weekly shows helmed by locals jeremy messersmith, Charlie Parr, the Cactus Blossoms, and Andrew Broder. We’ll be posting photos and a brief recap of each of the series’ first nights.

The residencies roll on this week with Andrew Broder’s Turf Club kick-off. Joined by Dua, Psymun, Spank Rock, Midnite Express, and “very special guests” Shredders, Broder raised money for the ACLU and wowed the audience. Although he DJed for Spank Rock and spun some new music between acts, Broder never played a proper set — but his line-up did more than enough heavy lifting.

To read Bobby Kahn’s feature on Broder’s residency series, click here.

Last night at the Turf was a beautiful display of music and community and action and understanding. V grateful to have witnessed it. Thanks @AndrewBroder for putting the whole thing together. Three more awesome residencies to go. Get to em. pic.twitter.com/9VocybAlj7 — LAZERBEAK (@_LAZERBEAK_) January 5, 2018

Here’s the full schedule, complete with ticket links:

Thursday, January 4, 2018 ft. Spank Rock, Psymun, Dua, and Shredders at the Turf Club (to benefit the ACLU)

Thursday, January 11, 2018 ft. deM atlaS, Nick Jordan, Strange Relations, Tekk Nikk (Nikki Pfeifer), and Feel Free Hi Fi at the Turf Club (to benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief)

Thursday, January 18, 2018 ft. Izell Pyramid, Condominium, Mina Moore, Jeremy Ylvisaker, and 26 BATS! at the Turf Club (to benefit the American Refugee Committee)

Friday, January 26, 2018 ft. Fog, Low, Marijuana Deathsquads, In // Via, and Midnite Express at First Avenue (to benefit Appetite for Change)

