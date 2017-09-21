Paisley Park announces new exhibits, first anniversary celebration

Media gathered outside Paisley Park just before the venue officially opened its doors as a museum on Oct. 6, 2016. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Paisley Park has announced plans to celebrate the first anniversary of opening its doors as a museum, which happened a year ago on Oct. 6. As of that date, “visitors will see all new artifacts and installations representing iconic periods in Prince’s career, including new pieces from the Under the Cherry Moon, Diamonds and Pearls, Sign O’ the Times, Emancipation, Musicology, Welcome 2 America and 3RDEYEGIRL eras,” according to a press release.

Specifically on Oct. 6, the museum will host a special edition of its regular Paisley Park After Dark dance party. “Attendees to the After Dark will have the opportunity to screen a new and exclusive video highlighting key moments through the past twelve months at Paisley Park, including the four-day CELEBRATION 2017 event. Fans who purchase tour tickets for October 6th will receive a special commemorative poster and celebratory piece of cake.”

It’s been quite a first year for Paisley Park as a museum. Here are some of the highlights:

October 2016: Details emerge about Paisley Park burial urn

October 2016: Paisley Park responds to concerns about visitors touching instruments

October 2016: Chanhassen City Council officially signs off on museum plan

December 2016: Paisley Park After Dark experiences launch

December 2016: Paisley Park debuts weekly “Brunch Experience”

January 2017: Jill Riley sings “Raspberry Beret”

February 2017: Replica Tamboraccas go on sale

February 2017: Paisley Park After Dark dance parties and film screenings are reduced in frequency

April 2017: Temporary Memorial Fence allows fans to leave mementos; Lovesexy room opens

April 2017: Paisley Park joins lawsuit against engineer over Deliverance EP

April 2017: Celebration 2017 marks one year since Prince’s death

May 2017: Paisley Park posts job opening for a general operations manager

June 2017: Tyka Nelson releases song, dedicated to Prince, recorded at Paisley Park

June 2017: On new album 4:44, JAY-Z obliquely criticizes Prince estate for opening Paisley Park as a museum

June 2017: Purple Rain reissue features a disc of unreleased tracks from the Vault

August 2017: “Ultimate Experience” tours debut

August 2017: Prince estate announces plans for Paisley Park artifacts to travel to London for an exhibition at the O2

August-September 2017: Paisley Park hosts “Musicology” Battle of the Bands

September 2017: Prince’s brother Omarr Baker convenes New Power Soul to record at Paisley Park